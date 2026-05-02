Ed Sheeran’s Buzzcut Era Is Here—Shingles Can’t Stop the Glow

Crushing on Ed Sheeran was already a niche choice. Not obscure—just specific. Guitar, soft vocals, earnest lyrics, and now… a buzzcut and a recent shingles saga. Unexpected additions, but somehow not dealbreakers.

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Shingles, But Make It a Plot Twist

In a very on-brand casual drop, Sheeran updated everyone on Instagram: “I’ve had shingles for the last month, wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now.”

The phrasing alone—wouldn’t recommend it—like he just tried a questionable brunch spot instead of dealing with a viral infection.

For reference, the Mayo Clinic explains that “shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash.” It’s tied to the same virus as chickenpox, which can lie dormant for years before deciding to re-enter your life uninvited. Not life-threatening, but “can be very painful,” which feels like the medical community politely understating the situation.

Ed’s Buzzcut Era Has Entered the Chat

Some people journal. Some people text their ex. Ed Sheeran shaved his head.

“I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start,” he wrote. “A lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment]. I love it, thinking of keeping it this way.”

And honestly? There’s something about a man choosing a full reset—publicly, calmly, no dramatic announcement tour—that hits. It’s not a reinvention era with a new font and color palette. It’s just, this is what I look like now, and I’m moving forward.

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Also, the buzzcut? It works. There, it’s been said.

Touring Through It Anyway

Because of course the show goes on. The Loop Tour is still looping, with Sheeran gearing up for the Latin America leg after a short break. First stop: Santo Domingo.

“Restarting the loop tour in a week and a bit, cant wait to get back cracking on that, see you lovely people there,” he shared—very “back to work” energy, but with better acoustics.

The Crush Survives (Somehow)

Objectively, shingles is not part of anyone’s fantasy. And yet, here we are, still seated.

Maybe it’s the honesty. Maybe it’s the low-drama way he just drops life updates between tour dates. Maybe it’s the shaved head signaling a reset without turning it into a spectacle. Or maybe it’s the fact that even mid-recovery, he’s still the guy behind “Thinking Out Loud”—just slightly more relatable now.

Either way, the crush didn’t disappear. It just adapted. Buzzcut, shingles, and all.