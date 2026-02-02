Nicki Minaj vs. Trevor Noah: The Grammy Feud Blowing Up

Let’s just say, this year’s Grammys were not just about the music. In fact, the real performance came from Nicki Minaj and Trevor Noah—and honey, it was a show you couldn’t look away from.

It all started when Trevor Noah made a little joke about Nicki’s absence from the ceremony. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” he quipped, followed by a suggestion that Trump probably had a bigger ass than Nicki’s. Oh, Trevor, you know better than to come for Nicki without expecting fireworks.

And what did Nicki do? Immediately hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to let everyone know that the only thing more unhinged than her absence was Trevor’s remark. “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend,” she tweeted. Allegedly. Cue the gasps. Nicki didn’t stop there, though. She posted a photo of herself in a hat that said “Nicki was right about everything,” alongside throwback images of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Aaliyah. Oh, she knew what she was doing.

Nicki’s Trump Phase: What’s Going On?

Okay, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Nicki Minaj has completely shifted gears politically. Remember when she was critical of Trump? Yeah, now she’s full-on MAGA. Last week, she declared herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan” at a Treasury Department summit. She’s also been popping up at premieres for Melania: Twenty Days to History, a documentary that—let’s just say—has some people questioning her choices.

But here’s the real kicker: her use of homophobic slurs. That’s right—last week, she threw shade at Don Lemon, the openly gay journalist, using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur. And when people came for her? She dug in her heels, unapologetic. For fans who once saw Nicki as an LGBTQ+ ally, this sudden shift feels like a betrayal.

Chrissy Teigen vs. Nicki Minaj: The Personal Attack

As if Nicki’s antics weren’t enough, she also went for Chrissy Teigen, who was seen laughing at Trevor Noah’s joke about Nicki. In typical Nicki fashion, she didn’t hold back, writing, “Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen has/had a d**. Allegedly.” Yikes. Nicki also made claims about the “ritual” going on, bringing religion into the mix as she tweeted: “As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked.” Um, okay, Nicki.

So not only did she go after Trevor, but she also threw shade at Chrissy, turning the Grammy drama into a full-on personal vendetta.

Trump vs. Trevor: The Beef That Got Even Bigger

As if the Minaj drama wasn’t enough, enter Donald Trump, who decided to join in on the fun after Noah made a joke about Trump’s alleged ties to Epstein’s island. In classic Trump fashion, he took to Truth Social (yes, that’s a thing) to drag Noah through the mud, calling him a “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.” and threatening to sue him. Oh, and he definitely wasn’t done. Trump also said Noah better “get his facts straight fast” or face legal consequences. The drama between these two? Now that’s an ongoing saga.

The Gossip We Didn’t Know We Needed

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: 2026 is already giving us everything we could possibly want from celebrity drama. Nicki Minaj’s MAGA phase, her shady remarks about Trevor, and Trump’s obsession with Noah—it’s all a delicious cocktail of messiness. Will Nicki keep leaning into this new persona? Will Trevor fire back with more jokes? And will Trump continue to make the Grammys his personal battleground?

One thing’s for sure: we’ll be watching it all unfold.

Final Verdict: We’re Not On Her Corner, And Neither Should You Be

Nicki Minaj’s shift towards MAGA and her embrace of homophobic language have made it clear: she’s not the ally she once claimed to be. For LGBTQ+ fans who once looked up to her, it’s hard to keep defending someone who’s now doubling down on harmful rhetoric and dangerous politics. Her behavior is a mess, and frankly, we don’t have time for it.