Apparently, the United States is feeling extra kinky. Roughly 65% of American adults have experimented with BDSM or nontraditional sexual practices, and more than 3 million people are now openly part of online kink communities. But if you’ve ever wondered which states are leading the charge in latex, leather, and liberation, the results are finally in—and they’re deliciously surprising.

According to a new study by Seduced AI, America’s go-to data source for digital desire, Oregon has officially been crowned the kinkiest state in the country. The research analyzed stats from FetLife, the world’s largest online community for BDSM, fetish, and kink enthusiasts. Using a “Kink Index” that combined participation rates and local group activity, the team ranked each state to find where the whips crack loudest and the safewords echo farthest. And let’s just say—what happens in Oregon definitely doesn’t stay in Oregon.

Oregon: The Top (of the Tops)

Rhode Island: The Submissive State That Could





In second place is Rhode Island, where submissives reign supreme. For every dom, there are nearly two subs waiting patiently (and enthusiastically) to serve. The state has almost 300 local kink communities, which is wild considering its population barely hits 1 million. With 72% contraceptive use, Rhode Islanders are clearly all about consensual fun and careful planning—as any good sub should be.

Idaho: Small State, Big Kinky Energy

Nearly 4% of Oregonians openly follow a kinky lifestyle, the highest share in the U.S. With 166,000 active kinksters and more than 1,300 local groups, the Beaver State is living up to its nickname.here—about 40K to 35K—making Oregon theof America. Oh, and they’re responsible too: 76% report using contraceptives, proving that safety can be sexy.

Idaho takes third, proving that there’s more than potatoes growing underground. With 50,000 self-identified kinksters and 328 fetish groups, Idaho’s kink scene is buzzing. The balance between dominants, subs, and switches here makes it one of the most versatile states on the list—perfect for anyone who loves a little role reversal.

Middle America Gets Freaky

Rounding out the top five are Missouri and Oklahoma, where the heartland is giving the coasts a run for their (restrained) money. Missouri boasts nearly 3 kinksters per 100 residents and a whopping 773 local groups, while Oklahoma impresses with a perfect dom-to-sub balance: 28,000 each. Equality goals? Achieved.

Further down the list, Kansas, Delaware, Montana, Indiana, and Wyoming all prove that kink knows no geography. Whether you’re into cowboy roleplay, candle wax therapy, or light teasing (of the physical and emotional variety), there’s clearly no shortage of adventurous spirits in America’s wide open spaces.

What the Data Says About Kink

The study also revealed something bigger than just who’s wearing the handcuffs. A spokesperson for Seduced AI said,

“Interest in kink and alternative lifestyles is no longer niche. About two-thirds of U.S. adults have experimented, and millions are exploring online in safer, judgment-free spaces. What was once taboo is now part of modern sexuality.”

Translation? We’ve come a long way from the days when kink was confined to hidden basements and secret societies. Today’s generation is saying “yes, and” to exploration—with community support, communication, and consent front and center.

A New Age of Play

Whether you’re a Dom Daddy in Delaware, a shy Sub in Rhode Island, or a Switch in Seattle, the message is clear: kink is connection. It’s about expression, confidence, and yes—pleasure—but it’s also about community. Online platforms like FetLife and Seduced AI are giving people the tools to explore their identities without shame, stigma, or side-eye. So, the next time someone says they’re from Oregon, maybe don’t just ask about the weather. Ask what color their handcuffs are.

