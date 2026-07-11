‘Kinky Boots’ Might Be the Next Musical to Conquer Television

Kinky Boots may be kicking its way to your TV screens soon and we’re just giddy with excitement!

There are musicals that entertain, and then there are musicals that leave audiences smiling long after the curtain falls. Kinky Boots has been doing exactly that for decades, and now it could be stepping into an exciting new chapter. If recent reports are anything to go by, Kinky Boots may soon be kicking its way onto our television screens, and honestly, we cannot wait.

The Story That Keeps Finding New Audiences

Long before it became a Broadway sensation, Kinky Boots first arrived as a British film in 2005. Inspired by real events, the movie followed Charlie Price, a struggling shoe factory owner who forms an unexpected partnership and friendship with Lola, a fabulous and confident drag queen. Together, they discover an entirely new market by designing stylish boots for people who have often been overlooked by traditional fashion.

The film starred Joel Edgerton as Charlie and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the unforgettable Lola, creating a heartfelt story about friendship, acceptance, and finding strength in unexpected places.

Kinky Boots (2005) directed by Julian Jarrold stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton and Sarah-Jane Potts. pic.twitter.com/rCvq6LpkcC — Skip_Bolden 💙 🎬 🎞️ (@BoldenSkip) July 6, 2026

The movie itself drew inspiration from the 1999 BBC documentary Trouble at the Top, which chronicled the challenges facing W.J. Brooks Ltd, a family owned shoe factory in Northamptonshire. In an effort to survive, the business embraced a niche market by producing fashionable boots for men under the Divine brand, proving that sometimes the boldest ideas are exactly what keep a dream alive.

From Surprise Hit to Theatre Royalty

If anyone thought Kinky Boots had reached the end of its journey, the stage adaptation quickly proved otherwise.

The musical premiered in Chicago before making its way to Broadway with music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. What followed was one of the biggest success stories of the theatre season.

The production received an impressive 13 Tony Award nominations and walked away with six wins, including Best Musical. Billy Porter earned Best Actor for his dazzling performance as Lola, while Lauper made history as the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Original Score on her own.

From Broadway to London’s West End, Kinky Boots became a feel good phenomenon, winning over audiences with its infectious songs, unforgettable performances, and uplifting message that celebrating differences never goes out of style.

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Is Television the Next Perfect Fit?

Now, Kinky Boots could be preparing for another transformation.

According to reports first shared by Digital Spy, the beloved story is being developed as a television series. Actor and writer Ryan Sampson, best known for Mr. Bigstuff, is leading the adaptation, with scripts already in development.

For fans, this feels like the perfect opportunity to introduce Charlie and Lola’s remarkable friendship to an entirely new generation. Viewers who never had the chance to experience either the original film or the award winning musical may soon discover why Kinky Boots has remained such a beloved title for two decades.

While we wait to see how the project develops, audiences can still catch a new stage production currently running at the London Coliseum. Whether on film, on stage, or potentially on television, one thing seems certain. Kinky Boots continues to prove that stories filled with heart, fabulous fashion, and a little bit of sparkle never go out of style.