Boots, Moves, and Daddy Vibes: Pedro Pascal Reigns

Spoiler warning, darling.

Advertisement

If you haven’t caught up on The Last of Us Season 2 yet, now’s the time to pause—then return once you’ve emotionally recovered and properly drooled over Pedro Pascal in those unforgettable leather boots.

Adiós Pedro, eres sórdito, te dolían los huesos, te daban ataques de pánico, pero fuiste un gran Joel. pic.twitter.com/g3pNtLEaG0 — Petelgeuse Romanee-Conti (@EsseKaa) April 21, 2025

Pedro Pascal, Hollywood’s reigning hot daddy and ultimate LGBTQ+ ally, has officially entered his kinky leather boot era, and frankly, we’re all better for it. Whether he’s saving humanity on screen or slaying the red carpet, Pedro is strutting into 2025 with serious thigh-high energy. Literally.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @bustle

Known for his smoldering charm and endearing sense of humor, the Last of Us star has also become a fashion icon in his own right—and his choice of footwear? A full-on statement. From ankle boots to knee-highs to the occasional “is-that-even-legal” thigh-highs, Pedro’s leather boot game is the gift that keeps on giving.

Advertisement

Most recently, he gave us a taste of Pedro the Performer in the new Spike Jonze-directed short film Someday, where he shows off his dance moves with the same sensual confidence we’ve come to expect from the man who made us all say, “Zaddy.”

RELATED: Internet’s Favorite Daddy Dances Though Life In New Short Film

But it’s not all sass and leather. In a recent exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal got candid about the fate of Joel in The Last of Us Season 2. Without giving away too much (okay, fine, some), he revealed that the end was always in sight. “It’s not like they said, ‘Hey, we kill you at the beginning of season 2,’” Pedro shared. “But it was always an understanding that it would stay true to the source material in a specific way… It was just a matter of how and when.”

Advertisement

Oof. That one stings. But leave it to Pedro to casually drop heartbreaking plot confirmations while wearing buttery leather and looking like a fantasy. We forgive him. Mostly.

Advertisement

As Season 2 kicks off, fans might be emotionally spiraling—but at least we’ve still got Pedro in all his booted glory. Whether he’s dancing, dying (on screen), or dripping in designer leather, the man knows how to keep us watching, wanting, and worshipping.

One thing’s for sure: Pedro Pascal isn’t just walking in those boots—he’s stomping into legend status. And yes, we’ll happily be under them.

REFERENCE: Entertainment Weekly