‘Elden Ring’ Movie: Dark Fantasy or Just Really Pretty Queer Subtext?

Adapting Elden Ring into a single movie is already a bold move. This is a game that doesn’t just tell a story—it hides it, fragments it, and occasionally dares you to care enough to piece it together. Translating that into a clean, digestible film? That’s ambition. Or chaos. Possibly both.

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So when news broke that A24 was moving forward with a full-scale adaptation, the immediate reaction wasn’t excitement. It was suspicion. Respectful, intrigued suspicion—but still. And then the cast list dropped. Suddenly, people weren’t just asking how this movie would work. They were asking something else entirely: wait… why does this feel so specifically curated?

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The Casting Is Doing Something (Very Intentional or Not)

Let’s start with the obvious: Kit Connor leading a dark fantasy epic already shifts the tone. Not because he can’t do it—but because he brings a built-in audience that knows exactly how to show up.

Then there’s Ben Whishaw, whose presence alone adds a layer of quiet intensity. He could be narrating the end of the world or ordering coffee—it would carry the same emotional weight. And just when it starts to feel like prestige casting, in come Havana Rose Liu and Ruby Cruz, both from Bottoms—a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by anyone paying attention.

Add Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Nick Offerman, Jonathan Pryce, and Sonoya Mizuno into the mix, and the whole thing starts to feel less like random assembly and more like a lineup with a very specific wavelength. No one is saying it outright. But the energy is there.

Alex Garland Signed Up for the Impossible

At the center of it all is Alex Garland, who has built a career on stories that don’t fully explain themselves. Ex Machina and Annihilation aren’t exactly known for holding the audience’s hand—and that might be the best-case scenario here.

Because Elden Ring doesn’t want to be explained. Its lore is dense, indirect, and occasionally feels like it’s actively avoiding clarity. Characters speak in riddles. Entire histories are implied rather than shown. You’re not handed answers—you earn fragments.

Which, oddly enough, makes Garland a very logical choice. If anyone’s going to lean into the ambiguity instead of sanding it down, it’s probably him.

The “Gay” Factor Was Never Added—It Was Noticed

Here’s where things get interesting… The conversation around the film being “gay” isn’t really about plot spoilers or confirmed storylines. It’s about recognition. A certain tone. A familiarity in how identity and transformation are handled within the world itself.

Elden Ring has always played with form—physical, emotional, even metaphysical. Characters shift, merge, disguise, and redefine themselves in ways that don’t fit neatly into boxes. The game doesn’t label that experience, but it leaves space for interpretation.

And audiences who are used to finding meaning in that kind of space? They pick up on it quickly. So when you pair that foundation with a cast that overlaps with LGBTQ+ audiences—and a director who thrives in the abstract—it doesn’t feel like a stretch. It feels like alignment.

The Leaks Suggest This Isn’t Being Phoned In

Early glimpses of the set (before they conveniently vanished) point to something fans always hope for but rarely get: attention to detail. Environments that look like they belong in the Lands Between. Structures that mirror the game’s design. Small elements—props, textures, layout choices—that suggest the filmmakers aren’t just adapting the story, they’re respecting the world. That alone shifts expectations. Not completely—but enough.

Because if there’s one thing fans of Elden Ring can spot instantly, it’s when something feels off. And so far, the reaction has been surprisingly positive.

So… Why Does It Feel Like This Is For Us?

Not in a literal, marketed sense. No one’s putting labels on it. But between the casting, the tone, and the source material’s existing relationship with identity and transformation, the film is landing in a way that feels familiar to a certain audience. It’s not about explicit representation. It’s about resonance.

Some stories don’t announce themselves—they just find the people who were already looking.

2028 Can’t Come Fast Enough (Or Maybe It Can)

The Elden Ring film adaptation is set to arrive on March 3, 2028, in IMAX. Which feels appropriate. If this is going to be overwhelming, it might as well be overwhelming on the biggest screen possible.

Will it make everything clearer? Probably not.

Will it capture the feeling of the game? That’s the real test.

Will people show up, analyze every frame, and argue about it for months?

Without a doubt. And honestly, if it leaves everyone slightly confused but deeply invested… that might be the most Elden Ring outcome imaginable.

Source: Hollywood Reporter and Variety

Just a littme more of Kit, because we can.