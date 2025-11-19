We must’ve been very good this year, because Santa delivered our stocking stuffer early — and by stocking stuffer, I do mean KJ Apa, glistening like a glazed ham in the Jonas Brothers’ new holiday film, A Very Jonas Christmas. And yes, it’s A Very Jonas Christmas, but let’s be serious: for gay Twitter, it’s looking a whole lot like A Very Apa Christmas.

This festive fever dream stars Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas (with Nick’s queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas joining the sleigh ride). The supporting cast is so stacked it’s borderline illegal: Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, Chloe Bennet, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrea Martin, Kenny G, Justin Tranter, Randall Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Will Ferrell — plus the mighty power of KJ Apa’s abs, which deserve their own SAG card at this point.

In the movie, Apa plays Billie Lourd’s ex-boyfriend, who — because he is bold, unhinged, and hot enough to get away with anything — crashes the Jonas Brothers’ flight from Germany to New York. Yes, he just walks into the plot like that. Casual! Iconic! Peak chaotic king energy!

The Jonas Brothers Brought Christmas, but KJ Apa Brought the Thirst

The role honestly sounded small at first… until gay Twitter got their hands on it. Or rather, got their hands on screencaps of Apa’s body. Because seconds after the movie started streaming, the girls, the gays, and the theys collectively experienced a spiritual awakening — one involving pecs, tattoos, biceps, and a suspicious lack of fabric.

It’s almost as if the Disney+ camera crew said, “Dress code: shirt optional,” and Apa said, “Say less.”

And look, this is not new behavior. Apa’s been holding down Heartthrob Headquarters since his Riverdale days as Archie Andrews — the red-headed himbo of our dreams. Fans online are literally posting memories like they’re submitting evidence in the case of KJ Apa v. My Sanity. Which, honestly, fair.

Since his Archie era, KJ Apa has been booked and busy: he starred in The Map That Leads to You, revved engines in One Fast Move, and is gearing up for the comedy Let’s Have Kids. Speaking of kids — you can actually call him daddy now. Literally. He welcomed a child with French model Clara Berry in 2021. Hot father energy? Activated.

But nothing — and I mean nothing — is sending social media into hysteria like the clips from A Very Jonas Christmas. If you judged the film purely by the memes, you’d think Apa spends the entire movie walking in slow motion through a blizzard wearing nothing but low-slung sweatpants and a wink.

He flexes. He smolders. He does comedic bits that accidentally turn sexy because his entire torso is visible. Disney wanted “family fun,” but Apa said, “Thirst trap, but make it festive.”

Gay Twitter Saw One Shirtless Clip and Lost Its Min

Gay Twitter reactions have been unhinged in the best possible way:

“Seeing this just made me want to watch the movie.”

“Nah, coz why he still wearing pants?”

“Woaaaaah ok I’ll go watch.”

“Now I’m going to press play.”

“Shoot I might have to tune in.”

“Might as well watch this then.”

Not a single one mentioned the Jonas Brothers. Not one. The Jonas Brothers are in their own movie and the gays are like, “Anyway, APA.”

Disney Didn’t Plan for Thirst Viewership, but Here We Are

If Mickey Mouse is confused about the sudden spike in Disney+ viewership this week, someone needs to gently take him aside and say: “Listen, babe… it’s the pecs. It’s always the pecs.”

So yes, A Very Jonas Christmas is technically a holiday movie. But for the gays? It’s a celebration of KJ Apa’s career, charisma, comedy… and chest. And honestly? That’s the true meaning of Christmas.