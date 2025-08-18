KJ Apa’s Unexpected Bum Reveal in ‘The Map That Leads to You’

When KJ Apa decided to drop some details about The Map That Leads to You on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, he wasn’t just talking plot or character development. No, folks, he was about to give us a reason to really pay attention to his upcoming romantic drama. You see, the Riverdale heartthrob has a nude scene in the film—and, yes, it’s very much his backside making a cameo.

The Map That Leads to You is based on J.P. Monninger’s novel, and tells the tale of Heather Mulgrew (Madelyn Cline) falling for a charming stranger (Apa) while on vacation in Europe. But let’s be honest, the thing we’ll probably all remember is KJ’s unplanned moment of vulnerability: his bare, hairy ass. Yes, hairy. And he made sure we knew it.

During his chat with Cohen, KJ was candid about his impromptu decision to show more than just his acting chops. When Cohen brought up the shower scene, KJ was quick to confirm: “You can very clearly see KJ’s ass in the movie.” A little laugh later, he followed up with, “Yeah, yeah, you can. It’s hairy, too. I was thinking about this. Do I shave my ass? I didn’t know that day that I was going to be showing my ass. Had I known, maybe I would’ve shaved it.”

This wasn’t some well-calculated publicity stunt, though—turns out, the whole thing was a last-minute change. Originally, the script called for Madelyn Cline to strip down for the shower scene. But as film sets often go, plans shifted, and suddenly KJ found himself with a starring role in the nudity department.

“Originally, [Madelyn] was meant to be naked in the shower,” KJ explained. “But then something happened that day, and I said I’ll do it.” We’re sure everyone involved was thankful for that spontaneous decision.

The film, which hits Prime Video on August 20, has already garnered plenty of attention for its beautiful European setting and swoon-worthy romance. But let’s be real—KJ’s “hairy” surprise is probably going to turn some heads (in more ways than one).

With a strong supporting cast featuring Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, Josh Lucas, and Eva García Montiel, the movie offers more than just skin. But, let’s not kid ourselves: we’re all a bit curious about the moment KJ’s bum makes its big screen debut. Because really, who wouldn’t want to see this cheeky twist on romance?

In the end, we didn’t need to see KJ’s behind to be intrigued by the movie—but, we’re not complaining either. We’ll definitely be tuning in to see how The Map That Leads to You plays out—bum and all.