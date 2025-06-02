Koby Falks Has Passed Away — The Industry Is Mourning

Let’s get one thing straight — and by straight, we mean fabulously, flamboyantly honest: Koby Falks was a lot more than a thirst trap with good lighting and enviable abs. He was a performer, yes. A provocateur, of course. But more than anything, he was a person — “organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful,” as his publicist Matthew Leigh, better known as Mista PR, put it.

The adult entertainment world — often caricatured in media and politely ignored at brunch — is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars. Falks, whose real name was Anthony Cox, passed away on 28 May. The news, confirmed in a moving post to his Instagram on 1 June, came as a gut punch to fans and fellow creators alike. “Koby Falks, better known to his family and friends as Anthony Cox, passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed,” the caption read. “If this post has affected you, please reach out to Lifeline at 13 11 14.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed, but what’s painfully clear is this: we lost someone whose energy could fill a room, a screen, and — for those lucky enough to meet him — your whole damn heart.

Koby wasn’t just a face and a physique on JustForFans and OnlyFans — though, let’s be honest, he served face and physique. He was a fixture in queer nightlife and kink spaces, a regular host at Sydney Sauna events, and an online personality who managed to make even his thirstiest posts feel intimate. His blend of confidence, vulnerability, and Aussie charm drew thousands of followers who didn’t just double-tap — they felt seen.

“Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small,” Leigh wrote in a longer tribute on Instagram. “From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma, and his incredible professionalism.”

Those aren’t words you usually hear when people talk about adult content creators, but maybe it’s time we changed that.

“He was a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul,” Leigh continued. “To Koby’s family, his close friends, and his extended ‘family’ of fans and followers — my deepest condolences. We have lost a trailblazing creative spirit far too soon. But I truly believe his light and legacy will continue shining brightly above.”

Koby’s partner and fellow content creator, Sam Brownell, shared a quiet but gut-wrenching tribute on his Instagram Story: “I will love you always.”

There’s something radically queer about choosing to live loudly, sexually, unapologetically. It’s a kind of resistance — against shame, against silence, against the violence of invisibility. Koby Falks did that every day. Whether on screen, on stage, or simply on Instagram, he was a reminder that queer bodies, queer sex, queer joy — they all matter.

His passing comes during a particularly difficult time for the adult industry, with the recent deaths of Tim Kruger, Damien Stone, and Colton Ford. There’s grief, yes — but there’s also a reckoning. With stigma. With mental health. With how we talk about the people who bring so many others pleasure and escape, often at the cost of their own peace.

Let’s remember Koby not just for the content he made, but for the community he built. The way he flirted with a wink and a sense of purpose. The way he made kink feel like connection. The way he made a space for those who have too often been told they’re too much, too loud, too queer.

In the end, Koby Falks was a star who didn’t just burn bright — he lit the way.

If you or someone you love is struggling, please know that you’re not alone — and support is available.

You don’t need to have all the words or even know exactly what you’re feeling to reach out. Sometimes just talking can make all the difference.

In Australia , contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au for 24/7 crisis support and resources on mental health, suicide prevention, and coping with grief. They also offer text and online chat services if you prefer not to talk on the phone.

In the UK , call Samaritans at 116 123 or go to samaritans.org . Their volunteers are there to listen, without judgment, anytime — day or night.

In the US , reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988 to connect with trained counselors. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org . It’s free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Globally , check out findahelpline.com to search for support services in your region — whether you need emotional support, LGBTQIA+ specific resources, or mental health counseling.

There is no shame in asking for help. Whether you’re navigating loss, identity, loneliness, or something you can’t quite name — someone is ready to listen. Because your story matters. You matter.