A Tribute to Colton Ford: More Than a Star, He Was One of Us

On May 20, the LGBTQ+ community lost a legend. Colton Ford — born Glenn Soukesian — passed away at 62, leaving behind a legacy that spanned music, film, and unapologetic self-expression. Though many first met him through his work in gay adult film, Ford’s impact went far deeper than the screen.

A true multi-hyphenate, Ford was a singer, actor, and model who worked with queer icons like Chi Chi LaRue, Cazwell, Cyndi Lauper, and Todd Stephens. He brought heart to every hustle, whether it was belting out soulful tracks or making a scene-stealing cameo in Another Gay Sequel. His 2005 documentary Naked Fame gave fans a raw look at his journey from adult stardom to the music spotlight — not always glamorous, but always real.

Advertisement

RELATED: Colton Ford Makes Vulnerability Sexy With His New Single ‘Stay’

Colton wasn’t just hot — he was human. Vulnerable, creative, and fiercely proud. In an industry that often forgets its own, he stood tall — silver-haired, strong-voiced, and fully himself.

He reminded us that queer joy doesn’t have an expiration date.

Advertisement

Since news of his passing broke, friends, collaborators, and loved ones have taken to social media to share heartfelt farewells and memories — celebrating not just the icon we saw in public, but the kind, thoughtful man they knew in private.

Here are some of the most touching tributes to Colton Ford.

Tym Moss wrote via Facebook:

“I was shocked to find out of the untimely passing of my buddy Colton Ford

He always had the best laugh. Not afraid of controversy, he was a tough guy with a tender heart #coltonford #sadpassing #sadday #lifeoftym”

Advertisement

Doug Graham wrote via Facebook:

“Heavy heart mixed with a big dose of WTF as I learned about the loss of my friend with a heart of gold, and always a dream in his heart, Colton Ford (Glenn Soukesian). And yet another one that makes just no sense. Full of life, young, and a huge life force with so many dreams and plans in place. I will miss your laugh, your smile and your generous spirit dear man

Here with Jill Langham”

Advertisement

Marcus Purnell wrote via Facebook:

“Good night old friend… Our community lost a legend. You were a joy to know, share the stage with in Seattle, Miami and San Francisco and laugh so hard. You certainly knew how to live large Colton Ford and sing it loud! You will be so missed Glenn…

Glenn Soukesian (Colton Ford) October 12, 1962 – May 19, 2025″

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dylan Vox wrote via Facebook:

Advertisement

“I am so saddened to learn about the death of my costar and friend Glenn Soukesian. Better known to many as Colton Ford, Glenn and I did many projects together including The Lair. We did promotional tours and traveled across the country and he was always so fun and full of life. Although it has been many years since our paths have crossed, he was a great artist, proud leader of our community and a special person who entertained so many people.

He will be so missed. We will meet again someday in Valhalla brother!

RIP”

Tim Wood wrote via Facebook:

“With a very heavy heart I share this tragic news. While we don’t have all the details, I never would have dreamed that the photo below of Glenn Soukesian (Colton Ford) and I from 3 weeks ago would be our last. Glenn was involved in a tragic hiking accident this past weekend that took his life. He was a brilliant artist who always kept a song in his heart. Sweet, funny, kind, sassy – and hopelessly handsome. My heart is broken – it’s almost too much to take. One of my best friends, a man who helped save my life many years ago. I miss you terribly………I can’t stop the flood of tears. Sing with the angels, my beautiful, special soul. I love you. “

Advertisement

“We lost an absolute shining light in our community this morning. Glen aka Colton Ford @therealcoltonf has passed away. One of the sweetest, most caring, and beautiful souls I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet and get to know. You will be deeply missed Rest In Pease.”

Advertisement

Mark Nelson wrote via Instagram (@marknelsoninc):



“People come into our lives in various ways…

Some for a minute, some for awhile… and thankfully some for a lifetime.

Glenn aka @therealcoltonf was one of my favorite & closest friends.

Beautiful on the inside…

Sassy, with always a twinkle in his eyes…

He led an extraordinary life.

He has gone on to another realm. We are all devastated. And sad to say goodbye. This is a tough one… 😞”

Advertisement

Dallas Steele wrote via X (@DallasSteeleXXX):

“It is with great sadness, I share word of the passing of my friend Glenn, who you may have known as pornstar and singer Colton Ford. Few details have been shared, but sources say he died from an accident on a hiking trail in Palm Springs. I met Glenn when he first moved to Palm Springs a few years ago. Though he “retired” from shooting commercial studio porn, I asked him to do an Only Fans with me, and he agreed. We had a wonderful, hot, and meaningful experience together. He was a very deep, caring, thoughtful person. In 2022, Glenn performed at several of our charity pool parties. The crowd loved his vocals, engaging energy and sex appeal. In 2023, Glenn asked if I’d appear with him in a series of mid-century modern style gay erotic photos with him and a man way younger than both of us. It was a wonderful day with photographer Jay Jorgensen. Sadly Jay took his own life a few months later. But I’ll never forget the fun we had on-set that day together. Glenn was such an amazing spirit. Always thinking about what he planned to do next. Always optimistic about the possibilities. I will miss him and his great smile.”

Bill Coleman wrote via X (@peacebisquit):