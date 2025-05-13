Kristin Cavallari Basically Says Harry Jowsey is Packing 7+ Inches

Not the type of Kristin Cavallari news I was expecting but here we are.

Her docuseries, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, is slated to premiere Wednesday, June 4 on E! Network. According to Deadline, the show will follow Cavallari as she takes her podcast on the road.

During a preview of The Headline Tour, Kristin Cavallari dropped an interesting anecdote about one of her former co-hosts. The story also came with an, ahem, very big spoiler alert.

In the clip, the fashion mogul and lifestyle guru divulged that fellow reality TV star Harry Jowsey is quite capable of making the jump from unscripted television to unscripted porn.

According to E Online, she says: “I got a dick pic from Harry [Jowsey], you guys. It’s gigantic!”

Jowsey is most known for his stints on Heartbreak Island, Too Hot to Handle, Dancing with the Stars and Perfect Match. To his credit, he’s also the host of the Boyfriend Material Podcast and co-founder of skincare line Pash Skin Protection.

Of course, Kristin Cavallari, age 38, is an MTV icon who co-starred in the trifecta: Laguna Beach, The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings. She competed on Dancing with the Stars and had her own solo show, Very Cavallari. As well, she’s an occasional actress, host, author and fashion designer.

Will Harry be in Kristin Cavallari’s new show?

Her podcast, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, has now led to her series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. Since Harry’s appeared on the podcast several times, who knows if he’ll pop up in the docuseries. But I’m really, really hoping he does.

This is my first time hearing about Harry, and I don’t mean that with any shade. Because all things considered, I can definitely say I’m a new fan. For Kristin, like I said, she’s a reality TV icon and I’m glad she’s still seeing tons of success.

Will you be watching The Headline Tour this June? Are you a fan of this duo? What do you think of Cavallari’s admission that Jowsey is packing heat? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!