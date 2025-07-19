Kyle Alessandro’s Relationship with Brede Bremnes Goes Public

It seems like Norway’s Eurovision 2025 star Kyle Alessandro is stepping into a new chapter of his life—one where love is just as present as his music. Fresh off his performance at Eurovision and a little help from social media, Kyle’s relationship with model Brede Bremnes is now official… or should we say, soft-launched? Either way, the pair is making waves, and it’s not just the music that has fans talking.

On Wednesday, 16 July, Kyle shared a TikTok video that left fans swooning. The 19-year-old singer, known for his infectious energy and undeniably catchy track “Lighter,” posted a clip of him and Brede playfully slow-dancing to Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful.” A kiss followed, sending social media into overdrive. “Love in the air” might be an understatement. The duo’s chemistry was palpable as they leaned in, with Kyle wearing his signature smile and Brede radiating effortless coolness. The internet quickly picked up on it, and well, it didn’t take long for fans to realize that this wasn’t the first time Kyle had been dropping subtle hints about his budding relationship.

If you’ve been following the teen star on Instagram, you’ll know that this “soft-launch” has been building for a while. Cozy selfies of the couple lounging on the couch or enjoying each other’s company have been peppering Kyle’s feed, sending a clear message without shouting it from the rooftops. The progression to a public kiss felt natural, almost like a gentle reveal to his ever-growing fanbase.

In fact, Brede’s comment under Kyle’s show recap last week—“Ate. Now come back.”—felt like a wink and a nod to everyone who’d been speculating about their relationship status. Who knew a casual post-show comment could spark so much intrigue? But here we are, decoding love in the digital age.

Let’s not forget that this adorable moment comes just a day after the couple recreated the viral ‘Apple’ dance, made famous by Charli XCX during her recent concerts. It seems like both are enjoying the little moments, sharing laughs and choreographed moves, while letting fans into their world one step at a time. Social media can be a wild place, but when it’s used for love and a bit of fun, it’s hard not to be here for it.

In a way, Kyle’s personal life isn’t the only thing people are keeping an eye on. His career is evolving in parallel, making him one of the brightest stars to emerge from this year’s Eurovision contest. After placing 18th with his upbeat anthem “Lighter,” Kyle has already built a loyal fanbase. At Eurovision, six of the 27 acts were openly queer, marking a significant milestone for representation in the competition, and Kyle is right there in the mix—living, loving, and laughing with his friends and fellow contestants.

And speaking of friends, one of those friends is fellow Eurovision 2025 performer and this year’s Eurovision winner, Austrian singer JJ. JJ performed on the main stage at Pride in London alongside none other than Chaka Khan. It’s clear that Kyle’s not just making connections with fans but also with other queer artists who are all navigating their own journeys in the public eye.

So, what’s next for Kyle? As he continues to captivate hearts with his talent and his love life, it seems that this Eurovision star is only just getting started. Fans can rest assured that whether he’s belting out tunes or slow-dancing on TikTok, there’s much more to come from this young talent—and perhaps even more of the soft-launch moments that have us all guessing.

In the meantime, Kyle and Brede are enjoying their moment in the sun, proving once again that sometimes, love really is in the air. Or, in this case, on TikTok.