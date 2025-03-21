Las Vegas Men’s Chorus concert with Cali Tucker This Weekend!

For our readers living in or visiting Las Vegas this weekend, Sunday night has something special going on.

Pop Sensibilities Country Diva Cali Tucker to perform

with the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus

March 24th

Cali Tucker of “The Voice” is a huge devotee to the community (even her staff are gay), she is a Vegas circuit performer, and has just recorded an amazing song for the community called “Last Name” to be released shortly. My interview with her will be up soon, but if anyone wants to see her in full form with the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, as the guest singer for “The Ladies We Love”

Cali Tucker has such a deep love for the community, she want’s to give back all that she can to the community. She is also a great singer, and a very funny sassy lady.

See the link below, I hope some of you can make it, anyone who catches this show, you have my jealousies.

For more information, head over to the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus page.

You can as well visit Cali’s Website.

This is not Cali Tucker’s new song, but one of her more well-known hits – Country Culture