30 Years Later: The Lasting Legacy of To Wong Foo

When it comes to films that dared to step into uncharted territory, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar is one that stands tall in the spotlight of cinematic risk-taking. The 1995 comedy, directed by Beeban Kidron, is a vibrant story of three New York City drag performers – played by Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo – who embark on a road trip to Los Angeles, only to find themselves stranded in a small town. What makes the film unforgettable, however, is not just its colorful costumes and drag queen antics, but the groundbreaking performances of its straight male stars portraying characters usually confined to the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, almost 30 years later, John Leguizamo is taking a moment to reflect on the sheer audacity and beauty of the film, especially the roles taken on by his co-stars, Patrick Swayze and Wesley Snipes. According to Leguizamo, the film was not just a comedy—it was an act of bravery.

“It was very groundbreaking because straight men were not playing those roles,” Leguizamo said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “They just wouldn’t; movie stars wouldn’t do that because it would wreck their careers.”

That’s right. At the time, both Swayze and Snipes were at the height of their careers. Swayze, who had already cemented his place as a romantic lead in films like Dirty Dancing, and Snipes, fresh off a string of successful action films like Demolition Man and Blade, took a massive leap into uncharted waters. Drag queens in Hollywood were typically played by actors who identified with the LGBTQ+ community. So for these straight actors to take on such roles was, as Leguizamo describes, “a brave move and a beautiful move, a bold move.”

And let’s not forget that Leguizamo himself was in a different position—he was an up-and-coming star, so he didn’t have as much to lose. But still, the chemistry between the trio shines through the challenges they faced, and it’s a testament to their professionalism that the film remains so beloved.

While To Wong Foo may have received a mixed reception at the box office, its legacy has only grown stronger with time. Leguizamo, Swayze, and Snipes were widely praised for their performances, and in 1996, both Swayze and Leguizamo received Golden Globe nominations for their roles. But, behind the scenes, there was a bit more drama. Leguizamo has openly discussed how the filming process wasn’t always smooth sailing, especially when it came to his improvisational style, which didn’t always gel with Swayze’s more structured approach.

In a conversation with Andy Cohen last year, Leguizamo shared how his and Snipes’ shared cultural background made it easier for them to bond, and how Swayze’s frustration with his ad-libbing often led to tension. “Wesley and I, we vibed because, you know, we’re people of color and we got each other,” Leguizamo said. “I’m also an improviser, and [Swayze] didn’t like that… He’d be like, ‘Are you gonna say a line like that?’ I’d go, ‘You know me. I’m gonna do me. I’m gonna just keep making up lines.’”

But no matter the behind-the-scenes tension, the film’s enduring charm is undeniable. Leguizamo even acknowledges that To Wong Foo still resonates nearly three decades after its release, particularly in light of current political and social climates.

In recent years, certain political figures have made it their mission to attack drag performances, calling them “adult entertainment” and attempting to push restrictive laws against them. And the ongoing struggles for transgender rights in America have made the film’s message of inclusivity more relevant than ever.

“It was about inclusivity,” Leguizamo said, reflecting on the film’s themes. “It was about respecting others. It was about respecting transgender people. It was about respecting the LGBTQ+ community, and it was dignifying them all.” In light of the increasing hate against the transgender community and the absurd discourse surrounding transgender athletes, Leguizamo doesn’t mince words: “This hate against transgender people is so ridiculous… Relax people; just let them be and respect them.”

To Wong Foo may have been a groundbreaking film in 1995, but its message of acceptance, respect, and embracing individuality still resonates today. And maybe, just maybe, we could use a little more of that bold bravery in our own lives.

Let’s raise a glass (or a feathered boa) to these trailblazing actors and the unforgettable characters they brought to life. Because, as we learned from To Wong Foo, sometimes the most daring moves are the ones that change the world.

