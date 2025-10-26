Project Runway fans, do you want something new for Season 22?

After 21 seasons of fashion drama, fabulous meltdowns, and fierce sewing under pressure, Project Runway is sashaying back into our lives — this time on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ in 2026.

And the big question on everyone’s mind? Should the show keep its current judging panel, or is it time to let some new faces strut down the judging runway?

Season 22 will bring back the Project Runway holy trinity: Heidi Klum returns as host, Nina Garcia remains our unbothered, unshakable fashion goddess (seriously, she’s been there since the beginning), and Law Roach — the image architect himself — is back at the judging table. Rounding out the crew is Christian Siriano, who continues to serve as the show’s mentor-slash-fashion therapist for stressed-out designers.

It’s a lineup that blends nostalgia and new-school energy — but after two decades on air, fans are definitely wondering how Project Runway will keep things fresh.

Let’s not forget, this show has survived everything. Remember when Tim Gunn said his heartfelt goodbye after Season 16 in 2017? The emotional damage still lingers. He and Heidi left to start Making the Cut on Amazon, a decision that felt like the end of an era. And though Tim wasn’t asked back for the 2025 reboot, Project Runway has proven it can reinvent itself without losing its hemline of heart.

Now, let’s talk about the most unpredictable — and arguably most exciting — addition to the judging table: Law Roach.

Project Runway’s Image Architect

Known as the “Image Architect,” Roach doesn’t just dress celebrities — he tells stories through them. His red-carpet magic has graced icons like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Anya Taylor-Joy, turning every look into a moment. His styling is never just about the clothes — it’s about character building, mood, and the story.

But fashion’s favorite truth-teller nearly hung up his measuring tape for good. In March 2023, Law dropped a bombshell when he announced his retirement, saying,

“If this business was just about the clothes, I’d do it for the rest of my life — but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Cut to April 2025, and like any great fashion comeback, Roach returned — unretiring “for icons only.” He’s back styling long-term clients like Zendaya and newer muses such as Ryan Destiny, while taking on new adventures like judging Project Runway.

Now serving double duty as judge and executive producer, Roach is ready to shake things up. In a candid Varietyinterview, he made it clear he’s not here to sugarcoat. “Everybody doesn’t get a trophy,” he said, adding that blunt feedback is actually an act of love.

“If a designer puts out a bad collection, people are gonna let them know.”

His judging philosophy? Truth over politeness.

“I don’t lie in real life, and I’m damn sure not gonna lie on television. Love it or hate it,” he said unapologetically.

That level of honesty might just be what keeps Project Runway fresh in 2026 — no gimmicks, no fake smiles, just couture-level realness.

So, fashion fans, the question remains: do you want the same judges, or are you ready for new faces to zip up Season 22? Either way, one thing’s clear — Project Runway still knows how to make it work.

Project Runway – Will You?

We would love to hear from you. Are you going to tune into season 22? How are the judges doing? Anyone you want to see as a new judge?

