Tim Gunn Won’t Return for ‘Project Runway’ Reboot

Fashion fans, brace yourselves. Tim Gunn, the ever-dapper, ever-encouraging mentor who guided countless designers through Project Runway’s highs and lows, won’t be returning for the show’s Freeform reboot. After an eight-year hiatus, the beloved reality competition is making a grand comeback—but sadly, it will be without the man who helped define it.

For 16 seasons, Gunn was the heart of Project Runway, offering tough love and sage advice while urging designers to “make it work.” His influence extended beyond the show, leading to spin-offs (Tim Gunn’s Guide to Style, Under the Gunn), books, and even mentoring young hopefuls on Project Runway: Junior. But despite his deep ties to the franchise, he was never even considered for the revival.

Gunn recently revealed to People that he and longtime co-host Heidi Klum had been texting about the show’s return. When Klum casually asked if he was happy with his contract, he was caught off guard. “Well, I haven’t seen a contract,” he admitted. And that’s when the reality hit: he wasn’t getting one.

Confused, Gunn turned to his agent, who reached out to the show’s executive producers. Their response? A blunt and baffling, “We don’t want him.” Yes, the same Tim Gunn who had been the face of the show for nearly two decades. The same Tim Gunn who won an Emmy alongside Klum. The same Tim Gunn who made Project Runway more than just another reality competition.

Was he hurt? Absolutely. “Initially devastated, then kind of humiliated,” Gunn confessed. But ever the class act, he’s choosing gratitude. “How lucky am I to have had the experiences that I’ve had?” he reflected. He may not be part of Project Runway 2.0, but his legacy? Oh, that will always make it work.

Fans of Gunn have flocked to X to express their dislike and disappointment over the sad news:

“ I only watch for Tim Gunn ….not Heidi”

“ #PROJECTRUNWAY : let’s be very clear there is no project runway without tim gunn .”

“Explain to me how you have project runway without Tim Gunn ??”

“What a horrible decision. The show lost a lot of its appeal when he left. He was its heart & soul. Shame on the producers. “

Source: People