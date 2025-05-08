Lee Pace, the man who made us all seriously consider running away to live among elves thanks to his ethereal turn as Thranduil the Elvenking in The Hobbit, is back to rule — but this time, it’s not Middle-earth he’s conquering, it’s the entire galaxy.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Advertisement

The fan-favorite actor returns as Brother Day (and technically Cleon I, XII, XIII, and XVII — yes, clones, keep up) in the epic Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation, which drops its highly anticipated third season on July 11.

RELATED: Out Hottie Lee Pace Is Aging Like FINE Wine at 44 & We’re HERE FOR IT!

But let’s address the royal elephant in the room: Pace’s Cleon is sporting a brand new look that’s less pristine emperor and more galactic daddy. Gone is the clean-shaven, chiseled jawline from Seasons 1 and 2. In its place? A rugged, well-crafted beard that has the internet—and frankly, us—absolutely losing it. Yes, the Cleons (known collectively as Empire) may be a series of genetically engineered rulers spanning generations, but if this is evolution, we wholeheartedly approve.

Advertisement

The new season promises ten sprawling episodes packed with political intrigue, rebellion, and just the right dash of existential dread (this is Foundation after all). Alongside Pace, the cast lineup remains as stacked as ever. Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur, Pilou Asbæk, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Rowena King, and Lou Llobell all return to enrich the complex, galaxy-spanning narrative. But let’s be honest, many of us are tuning in just as much for the space opera as we are for Lee Pace looking like he just stepped off the cover of an Intergalactic version of Instinct Magazine!

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Advertisement

Off-screen, the 6’5″ actor (yes, we double-checked) continues to give us reasons to swoon. Pace is happily married to Matthew Foley, an executive at the iconic fashion house Thom Browne. It’s safe to say their household has cornered the market on style, talent, and devastating charm.

Photo Credit: @leepfrog

So, whether you’re a long-time Isaac Asimov fan, a sci-fi aficionado, or someone who simply appreciates a well-dressed man wielding interstellar power (with a beard that could launch a thousand ships), Foundation Season 3 should be squarely on your watchlist.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @leepfrog

Mark your calendars for July 11, because the Empire—and Lee Pace’s jawline—is striking back.