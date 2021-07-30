Lenny Kravitz For Magic Mike 3?

Would you like to see Lenny Kravitz in a third Magic Mike film?

Yesterday, July 29, Lenny Kravitz posted a shirtless picture on Instagram. The picture shows him walking barefoot as he does some construction work in a woodsy area. And, of course, the rocker’s button-up is open to reveal his chiseled physique. To caption the post, Kravitz wrote, “Wednesday. 2:55pm. Building a deck.”

After Kravitz posted the picture, the post’s comment section was flooded with thirsty responses. Even supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, “Lord have mercy brother.”

But it was Kravitz’s daughter, The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz, whose comment started potential Magic Mike 3 talks.

“You auditioning for MM3?” the Big Little Lies actor wrote. And seeing as she is working with Channing Tatum on a new thriller titled P***y Island, there’s a chance Zoë could put a good word in for her father.

In response, Lenny Kravitz wrote, “I’ve been ready!”

That wasn’t the end of the conversation, however. Channing Tatum then joined the talk by commenting separately in response to Lenny Kravitz’s picture.

“Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend,” Tatum wrote.

Kravitz replied, “Peace my man.”

But is there even a Magic Mike 3 in the works? Right now, no. There’s been no confirmation of a third film within the franchise. And it seems that Channing Tatum is focusing on other sides of the Magic Mike empire.

After the Magic Mike musical failed due to creative differences, Channing Tatum is pivoting into creating a reality show out of the property. HBO Max announced in April that they’re working on a reality competition show titled The Real Magic Mike.

The show’s official logline explains that contestants “will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.”

The series is currently in production. And as such, it doesn’t seem likely that a Magic Mike 3 would be happening anytime soon. But who knows. Channing Tatum has been able to make so much out of the Magic Mike brand. He might make another film, and this time with Lenny Kravitz, a reality at some point.