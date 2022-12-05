Leo Woodall Reveals His Family’s Reaction on His Steamy Plot Twist

The most recent episode of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 has yet again stunned viewers after a very shocking (and steamy) plot twist.

Spoiler incoming…

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) walks in on her new vacation friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his “nephew” Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex, which she is quite shocked about. Not to mention, her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Jack have a holiday fling.

Aside from ‘The White Lotus’ viewers, Leo Woodall revealed in an interview with People that his family was also shocked after watching his sex scene with Tom Hollander.

“I hadn’t told a single soul that that happens, so they were all quite flabbergasted,” the 26-year-old English actor shared.

He added,

“Yeah, that was a weird one.”

Woodall also noted that he watched the episode with his brother, and he just had to film his reaction on the scene in question.

“I don’t know why I chose to watch with my brother. It was just funny. I recorded his reaction, and it was quite something,” the actor expressed.

Meanwhile, he described his mother’s reaction to be a “look away” moment, but he said that she has been nothing but supportive about him starring in the hit HBO series. This comes with no surprise though, as Woodall’s parents met at drama school, and his stepfather is also an actor.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Source: people.com