Lesbian Beaver Goes Viral for Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’

Lesbian Beaver is making waves as the latest twist in the viral Disney “first openly gay character” meme. Once again, the internet is buzzing—but this time, with a hilarious new twist that has everyone talking. Yes, you read that right.

Anyone who’s ever scrolled through Disney-related hashtags knows the drill. Each time Disney announces a new movie or TV series, the meme resurfaces: “Disney’s first openly gay character!” It’s a trend that’s both a punchline and a critique. The joke comes from Disney repeatedly teasing groundbreaking LGBTQ+ “firsts,” only for those characters to end up being minor, blink-and-you-miss-them nods toward queerness.

A Pattern Fans Know All Too Well

For years, fans and critics have pointed out the hollow nature of these announcements. The representation often lands as heavily implied, easily cuttable, or barely-there—like Disney wants the headlines without taking the actual plunge. So, the meme became a running commentary… and a reminder that “performative allyship” has a very distinct mouse-shaped shadow.

Enter: The “Lesbian” Beaver Heard Around the World

This week, Disney dropped its official cast portraits for Zootopia 2, hitting cinemas later this month (28 November). The sequel boasts a stacked lineup: Shakira, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Macaulay Culkin, Quinta Brunson, Robert Irwin—and then, shining like sapphic lumber in the moonlight, there’s comedian Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick the Beaver.

Feimster, a proud lesbian who came out in 2005 and has been married to her wife Jacquelyn Smith since 2020, instantly set off the fandom’s collective gaydar. And naturally, Twitter/X users sprinted—didn’t walk—to declare Nibbles the newest “first openly gay Disney character.”

The Post That Started the Chaos

One user summed it up with perfect chaotic energy:

“Disney’s first openly gay character, a beaver played by a lesbian.”

They later clarified, “This is just a joke about a beaver being played by a famed lesbian Fortune Feimster, btw I have no idea if the beaver is actually gay.”

No confirmation. No canon. Just vibes, a beaver, and a lesbian comedian—and apparently that’s all the internet needs.

Why This Resonates With LGBTQ+ Fans

Beyond the laughs, the meme still taps into a real frustration. Queer audiences are hungry for meaningful representation, not PR-friendly crumbs. They want characters whose queerness isn’t a fun fact, but a part of their story and identity. Until then, every “first gay character” announcement risks sounding like a rerun—lightly repackaged, lightly queer, lightly disappointing.

Let the Beaver Be Gay (or Don’t—We’ll Cope)

Whether Nibbles Maplestick turns out to be the sapphic icon the internet has already crowned her to be, one thing’s clear: Disney still has a long road ahead in giving LGBTQ+ characters the spotlight they deserve.

In the meantime, we’ll happily enjoy the chaos of the “lesbian beaver” meme—and patiently wait for the day when Disney’s “first openly gay character” isn’t a marketing line, but a milestone that finally sticks.

What do you think? Is Nibbles the beaver of our dreams, or just another meme to laugh at and forget? Should Disney go all-in on LGBTQ+ characters, or are we asking for too much? Should we embrace the humor of it all, or demand more meaningful representation?

Are we all in for a new wave of sapphic beavers, or is this just a blip in Disney’s long game? The internet’s already running wild with possibilities. Will you join the beaver brigade, or are you just here for the memes and the laughs? Drop your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the chaos going!