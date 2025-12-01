LGBTQ+ Attack: Florida Man Charged for SUV Rampage Toward Runners

In a shocking incident that targeted a group of LGBTQ+ runners, a Florida man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to mow them down with his Ford Bronco SUV at Howard Park in West Palm Beach. Mustafa El Mahmoud, 43, was taken into custody on November 24 after what can only be described as a reckless and disturbing act of aggression.

The terrifying event unfolded as members of the Night Runners WPB, a local LGBTQIA+ running club, gathered for their usual evening run. The group, which meets every Monday and Thursday to celebrate fitness, camaraderie, and inclusivity, found themselves under direct threat when El Mahmoud allegedly drove his SUV toward them at full speed. What started as a routine run turned into a terrifying race for survival.

Witnesses Describe the Harrowing Scene

According to the police report and witness testimonies, El Mahmoud didn’t just happen to drive near the runners—he seemed intent on running them over. As one witness described, El Mahmoud accelerated his Ford Bronco toward the group, making several passes with what appeared to be the clear intent to strike them. The driver even drove up on sidewalks, across grassy patches, and over an embankment before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses were quick to point out how deliberate the actions seemed. This wasn’t just a reckless driver; it was someone purposefully making an effort to harm people. The impact of such an experience left members of the group shaken, though thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

Rudolph Galindo’s Shocking Experience

Founder and participant of the club, Rudolph Galindo, recalled the moment of terror. Galindo, who also serves as the LGBTQ+ Liaison for West Palm Beach, had approached El Mahmoud to ask if he was there for the running group. In what seemed like an innocent exchange, Galindo’s question apparently set El Mahmoud off, as the driver’s response appeared frustrated and irritated.

Galindo’s inquiry “bothered” the suspect, prompting him to return to his vehicle. Without warning, El Mahmoud accelerated the SUV in reverse, directly aiming for Galindo in the parking lot.

“It was a shock,” Galindo told CBS News 12, describing the incident as “traumatic.” As the car sped directly toward him, Galindo shouted at the other runners to take cover. Many scrambled to hide behind trees and parked cars, fearing for their lives as El Mahmoud reversed the SUV and sped off. The club members later estimated that El Mahmoud was driving at speeds between 60 and 80 mph as he made his getaway.

Police Swiftly Respond to the Scene

West Palm Beach police were quick to respond to the scene after receiving the call. When officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect pulling into a nearby parking garage. The suspect was observed trying to remove his license plate—a clear attempt to avoid identification. Within moments, police arrested Mustafa El Mahmoud and took him into custody.

The arrest report confirmed that the suspect had intentionally tried to run over the runners, and it wasn’t a simple traffic accident. His actions were deliberate and violent, showing a clear intent to cause harm.

Agitation Turns to Aggression

El Mahmoud’s arrest report revealed a chilling detail: His outburst was triggered by a perceived comment made by a male member of the running club. This comment reportedly “bothered” him and escalated into a fit of road rage that led to the aggressive driving. The police investigation is ongoing, but the nature of El Mahmoud’s reaction is a stark reminder of how quickly seemingly minor irritations can spiral into violence, especially when fueled by deep-seated anger.

As a result of his actions, El Mahmoud is facing two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and one count of reckless driving. Additionally, law enforcement officials are reviewing the case to determine whether it meets the criteria for a hate crime.

A Wake-Up Call for the LGBTQ+ Community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for the members of Night Runners WPB, who were simply out for a run in a public space. For Galindo, the frightening event is a sobering reminder of the vulnerability LGBTQ+ individuals still face, even in places where they should feel safe.

“It was a traumatic experience, but we will not let it deter us,” Galindo stated firmly. “Our group is about love, inclusivity, and strength, and one person’s hate cannot stop that.”

The Road Ahead: Legal and Emotional Reckoning

As El Mahmoud remains in custody without bond, authorities are continuing to evaluate the severity of his crime. They are also reviewing whether the incident meets the criteria for a hate crime, which could lead to additional charges. Many in the community have expressed relief that no one was seriously hurt, but the emotional toll of such an encounter will likely linger.

For the Night Runners WPB, the path forward is about resilience. They will continue to meet and run together, not just as athletes but as a community determined to persevere in the face of hate. As Galindo put it, “You just never know when hate might show up, but we’re stronger than that.”

In the end, this terrifying event will not define the group. Instead, it will serve as a reminder that even in the face of hatred, the LGBTQ+ community will continue to run, thrive, and support each other—because that’s what they’ve always done.

