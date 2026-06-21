LGBTQ+ Workers Feel Pride Support Is Disappearing From the Workplace

LGBTQ+ workers might say Pride Month once meant rainbow logos, employee resource groups, and at least one awkward corporate email about “bringing your whole self to work,” but that energy is now becoming noticeably harder to find.

A new poll from Harris suggests that as the Trump administration continues its attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, many LGBTQ+ workers are responding by making themselves a little smaller at work. Not necessarily by choice, but by calculation. And that calculation appears to be widespread.

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The Sound of Corporate Volume Being Turned Down

According to the survey, 62% of LGBTQ+ employees have noticed at least one meaningful change in how their employers communicate about LGBTQ+ staff or issues. Workers reported seeing more cautious language, less public discussion of diversity efforts, and a greater emphasis on legal compliance than on belonging.

The shift isn’t necessarily showing up as dramatic policy reversals or headline-making announcements. Instead, many employees describe support becoming quieter, more careful, and far less visible. For people who have spent years fighting to be seen in the workplace, that silence can speak volumes.

“Corporate silence does not feel neutral to employees,” says Tim Osiecki, director of thought leadership and trends at The Harris Poll. “When companies get quieter about LGBTQ+ support, LGBTQ+ workers may read that as a signal about whether leadership will stand by them when the conversation gets harder. That can affect how open they feel at work, how much they trust leadership, and whether they see a future at the company.”

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The poll surveyed more than 3,000 employed U.S. adults, including 650 LGBTQ+ employees and 2,432 non-LGBTQ+ employees.

Back Into the Closet? Not Exactly, But Closer to the Door for Workers

The survey found that 64% of LGBTQ+ employees have self-censored or changed their behavior because of the current social or political climate surrounding LGBTQ+ issues at work. That doesn’t necessarily mean hiding a partner’s photo or deleting every Pride pin. More often, it looks like avoiding personal conversations, staying silent when LGBTQ+ topics arise, or becoming more cautious about what is shared with colleagues.

In other words, many workers are doing the mental math that LGBTQ+ people know all too well: Is this conversation safe? Is this person safe? Is this worth explaining? The findings also reveal that four in 10 LGBTQ+ employees say workplace conversations about issues affecting LGBTQ+ workers are declining—or never got off the ground in the first place.

Trust Is Becoming the Real Workplace Currency

The poll suggests that employees are paying close attention to how companies react when inclusion becomes politically contentious. Among LGBTQ+ workers, 80% say they are less likely to trust a company that becomes quieter about LGBTQ+ inclusion. Even more striking, 68% say they would leave a company if they felt it no longer supported LGBTQ+ employees. That should catch the attention of employers worried about recruitment and retention. The concern isn’t limited to LGBTQ+ staff either.

Among non-LGBTQ+ employees, 62% say the way a workplace treats LGBTQ+ employees reflects how it treats employees overall. The same percentage say they trust leadership more when inclusion efforts remain consistent, even during periods of backlash. Meanwhile, 60% say support for LGBTQ+ employees helps create a workplace that feels more welcoming for everyone.

“Support for LGBTQ+ colleagues is a broader signal of how the company treats people overall,” said Osiecki. “For employers, this is not just about Pride Month or internal communications. It is about trust, leadership credibility, and whether employees believe the company’s values hold up under pressure.”

When Silence Stops Feeling Neutral

For years, many corporations proudly promoted inclusion as a core value. The Harris Poll findings suggest employees are now watching to see whether those commitments survive when they become politically inconvenient. Rainbow merchandise and Pride Month posts were always the easy part. The harder test comes when support carries risk. For many LGBTQ+ workers, the question is no longer whether a company celebrates Pride when everyone is cheering. It’s whether it still shows up when the room gets quieter.

Which leaves a simple question for LGBTQ+ workers: are you hiding at work as corporate America grows quieter in Trump’s America?