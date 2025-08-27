Lil Nas X Speaks Out Following Studio City Arrest

Lil Nas X is speaking out after a turbulent four days that saw him hospitalized, arrested, and charged with four felonies.

On August 25, the Grammy-winning rapper took to his Instagram stories to reassure fans following his arrest in Studio City earlier in the week.

“Your girl is gonna be ok, y’all. ok? She’s going to be all right; she’s gonna be all right. Shit. That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright,” he wrote.

The reassurance came after an incident on August 21, when Lil Nas X was spotted early in the morning walking around the streets of Studio City wearing only tighty whities and cowboy boots. Police responded to phone calls from concerned bystanders who were unsure of what was happening. When officers arrived, the situation escalated. Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them, leading to him being restrained, handcuffed, and thrown to the ground. He was hospitalized on suspicion of a drug overdose before being taken into custody.

@latinus_us El rapero Lil Nas X, ganador del Grammy, fue hospitalizado tras ser visto deambulando casi desnudo por las calles de Los Ángeles a las 4 de la mañana. #Latinus #InformaciónParaTi ♬ original sound – Latinus – Latinus

According to NBC News, a source claimed that the rapper became aggressive during the encounter and allegedly “punched an officer twice in the face.” Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Christy O’ Connor, addressed the judge and said,

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

After spending three days in jail, Lil Nas X posted bail of $75,000 and was released. As part of his release conditions, the judge has ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with fans closely following developments while expressing concern for the rapper’s well-being. His decision to break his silence and directly address supporters marked an important moment, as many awaited reassurance from the artist himself.

Don’t give a damn how you feel about Lil Nas X, Montero Hill is human just like all other celebrities who’ve been through things. Sending prayers up for Mont & his family 🙏🏽💕✨✨✨ #PrayersforMontero pic.twitter.com/HN9OMC7jWL — Chelly 💜🇭🇹 (@ChellysWay) August 22, 2025

Lil Nas X’s next steps will play out in court, but for now, his message is clear: he’s been through a frightening ordeal, and he’s determined to move forward.

