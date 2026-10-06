Lil Nas X Says He’s the ‘World’s Greatest’

Lil Nas X is back with new music, and this time, he’s giving us something a little more personal. After a couple of years filled with health scares, legal troubles, and more twists than a season finale, the Grammy-winning star has released his new single, World’s Greatest. So, gays, are we ready for another Montero era?

A Difficult Few Years for Lil Nas X

The Old Town Road singer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has been through a lot lately. In April, he was hospitalized after revealing that he had lost control of the right side of his face. Then, in August 2025, he was arrested in Los Angeles following an incident involving police officers.

He was later released on $75,000 bail and charged with four felonies. After his release, Lil Nas X reassured fans on Instagram that he would be okay, while admitting that the experience had been terrifying.

It was an understandably worrying period for fans who have followed the singer from his chart-topping beginnings to his unapologetically queer pop-star era. But now, he’s giving everyone something new to talk about: music.

READ: Let’s Be Clear, Lil Nas X is Gay–But He Will Keep it Fluid (Sort of)

‘World’s Greatest’ Has a Personal Meaning

Lil Nas X’s new single isn’t just another opportunity to serve vocals and give us something to dance to. The song is inspired by his mother, Tamikia Hill, and a phrase she often shared with him.

WORLD’S GREATEST OUT NOW! 🏆 https://t.co/DCAvnxVQ7m https://t.co/mkuKsoZSxu — ☆ ‧dreamboy·˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) October 1, 2026

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, “‘Walk by faith, not by sight’ was my mom’s favorite phrase to say. As I move through life it resonates with me more & more.”

And honestly, there’s something touching about that message. Sometimes, life doesn’t exactly follow the plan, and the future can feel uncertain. Having a reminder to keep moving forward, even when you can’t see what’s coming, can mean a lot.

READ: Lil Nas X’s Wild Ventura Blvd Stunt Ends with Police and Hospital Visit

A Music Video With a Look Back

The single also arrives with an emotioinal music video filmed in Atlanta, where little Montero Hill grew up.

The visual brings together his present-day life and memories of his childhood, offering a more personal look at the person behind the larger-than-life pop persona. It also pays tribute to his late mother, placing their connection at the heart of the project.

For an artist known for bold visuals, playful provocations, and making the internet collectively lose its mind, this release offers a more reflective side of Montero. A side that shows that he truly loved his mother and that she will always carry a beautiful space in his heart.

So, are we excited about new Lil Nas X music? Absolutely, but we’re also curious to see where he goes from here. If World’s Greatest is any indication, he’s ready to tell the next chapter of his story on his own terms.