Looking Back to When Antoni Porowski Turns Into a Hot Shirtless Psycho

As Halloween rolls around, we can’t help but remember a gift that Netflix dropped on us back in 2018, a shirtless Antoni Porowski—one that left fans of Queer Eye questioning everything they thought they knew about Porowski. Forget the cozy kitchen moments and heartwarming food tips; that year, Antoni gave us a seriously creepy treat with Antoni Psycho, and yes, it was exactly what you think it was: Antoni in nothing but his Calvins, channeling American Psycho in the most unexpected—and somehow hilarious—way.

It wasn’t just a Halloween horror short—it was a whole vibe. In Antoni Psycho, the lovable food expert traded his avocado toast for chilling, obsessive routines that hinted at something darker beneath his perfect surface. Think less “warm fuzzy cooking tips” and more “serial killer chic.” Netflix’s playful description teased that he was “serving up American Psycho realness,” and honestly, they weren’t exaggerating. This wasn’t your average scare; Antoni was all sharp edges and eerie charm, delivering a performance that was equal parts unsettling and wildly entertaining.

The twist? Antoni was fully in on the joke. Wearing nothing but tight white briefs, he winked at the camera as if to say, “I know this is absurd, but I’m here for it.” His self-aware humor made the whole thing even more irresistible, showing a completely different side of the man we knew from Queer Eye. He wasn’t just playing a psycho; he was playing with the genre itself, mixing satire with genuine horror in a way that felt fresh and clever.

If you were a fan of Queer Eye in 2018, this Halloween special was a delightful (and spooky) surprise—a far cry from the comforting persona Antoni usually exudes. It was a rare opportunity to see him step out of his wholesome food expert role and into something that was as creepy as it was captivating. Honestly, if you ever wondered what it would look like if Antoni swapped his chef’s apron for a bloodstained knife, 2018 gave you your answer.

Antoni Porowski’s Netflix Spot

Antoni Psycho was part of Netflix’s horror-themed shorts collection, Don’t Watch This, and remains one of the most memorable and unexpected Halloween treats of that year. So as the season approaches, we can’t help but revisit this gem and remember how it perfectly blended scares, laughs, and a little extra Antoni for good measure.