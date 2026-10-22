Lopez and Goldstein Are Reportedly Getting Cozy, and We’re Jealous.

Jennifer Lopez might have a new man in her orbit, and we’re sorry, but have you SEEN Brett Goldstein’s chest? If these dating rumors turn out to be true, somebody please check on us because the Ted Lasso star’s hairy pecs are about to become a serious distraction.

The internet has been speculating about Lopez and Goldstein ever since the pair teamed up for Netflix’s romantic comedy Office Romance. And while the two previously insisted they weren’t dating, a new report has us wondering whether there’s a little more going on behind the scenes.

Lopez and Goldstein: Just Co-Stars or Something More?

Let’s establish one thing: Goldstein is funny, talented, and ridiculously easy on the eyes. Apparently, being hilarious really does have its perks, because this man has us giggling and blushing at the same time.

And let’s not forget his turn as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he gave audiences a glimpse of those thick, hairy pecs and abs. Marvel gave us a god, and now we’re expected to behave normally? Absolutely not.

The pair met while working on Office Romance, which Goldstein co-wrote and starred in alongside Lopez. In the film, she plays his boss, and their characters find themselves in a workplace romance. Funny how life seems to be borrowing a page from the script, isn’t it?

Lopez even called Goldstein her “best kisser” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2025. We know it’s technically an on-screen compliment, but we’re allowed to be a little delusional about it.

READ: Here’s What ‘Ted Lasso’ Hottie Brett Goldstein Said About Becoming a Sex Symbol

So, Are They Actually Dating?

Here’s where things get interesting.

During a June 2026 appearance on Today, Savannah Guthrie asked the co-stars directly about their rumored off-screen romance. Lopez shut it down with a “Not dating,” while Goldstein backed her up with a “Correct.” Well, that was then.

According to a report from Page Six, an unnamed source now claims the pair are “casually dating.” The latest speculation followed an October 16 party in Los Angeles, where they reportedly arrived separately but later left together in the same car. Neither star has publicly confirmed the new report.

So, are we getting a real-life rom-com, or are we simply witnessing two attractive people hanging out? Only time will tell.

Either way, we’re rooting for them. Lopez gets a funny man, Goldstein gets Jennifer Lopez, and we get to stare respectfully at that chest. Everybody wins, darling.