Lukas Gage Pens a Memoir to Get Your Attention

Lukas Gage—beach blonde, perpetually glowing, and undeniably talented—is adding another title to his resume: author. The White Lotus and Euphoria star just dropped a bombshell memoir titled I Wrote This for Attention, and let’s just say, he understood the assignment.

Photo Credit: @lukasgage

In an exclusive People interview, Lukas, 29, opened up about pouring his chaotic, heart-on-his-sleeve journey into this book. The memoir is equal parts raw confession and razor-sharp wit, diving into his West Coast upbringing, a broken family, struggles with addiction, sex, borderline personality disorder, and his lifelong commitment to—what else?—being the center of attention.

And honestly, Lukas makes attention-seeking an art form. In the book, he candidly recounts one of his worst weeks: his grandma was dying, his estranged father was nearby reminiscing about his love for ahem certain body parts, and Lukas had just finalized a divorce after signing a prenup months prior. Naturally, he did what any millennial in crisis would—doom scrolled through internet comments calling him an attention whore. His response? “Absolutely right.”

This is the guy who flirted with Hooters waitresses as a kid (his dad’s idea of parenting), set his room on fire as a toddler, and once had sex in a Chili’s bathroom. Oh, and let’s not forget that infamous scene in The White Lotus. Lukas admits he’s terrified of attention but craves it like cherry cough syrup (also a thing he used to steal).

Reviews from literary heavyweights are already rolling in. Colleen Hoover called the memoir “raw, provocative, chaotic, and—dare I say—slutty,” while Mike White praised its brutal honesty and humor. Riley Keough described it as “unhinged and heartwarming,” and Molly Shannon said it moved her to both laughter and tears. If the quotes don’t sell you, the buzz certainly will.

Lukas doesn’t shy away from the messy parts of his life, making this memoir as riveting as his onscreen performances. From the haunting underbelly of San Diego to the glaring lights of Hollywood, I Wrote This for Attention is proof Lukas Gage is here to stay. Whether he’s stealing scenes or spilling tea, one thing’s clear: this attention magnet has earned every bit of it.

You can grab a copy of the book on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.