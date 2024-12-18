Lukas Gage has had quite a wonderful acting portfolio that has highlighted his versatility including roles in White Lotus, You, Smile 2, Euphoria, Fargo, Down Low, and early next year, he will be acting alongside Sophie Thatcher in the psychological horror-thriller Companion.

First trailer for ‘COMPANION’, a sci-fi thriller starring Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher and Lukas Gage In theaters on January 10. pic.twitter.com/NjZVMLLgKQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2024

Gage, who has kept mum on his sexuality admitted to The New York Times in an interview in March 2023 that he was actually dropped by an agent for not “picking a lane.” The 29-year-old actor shares that he doesn’t get it when people get into his business (and rightfully so):

“I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

The actor recognizes the importance of representation but also believes that, as performers, actors should be regarded as blank slates, so to speak.

“I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own. Let me do it when I’m ready. And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want.”

He adds:

“There has to be grace and generosity. I don’t like it when people do a witch hunt for people for doing it. Trying to take them down.There’s a grey area with sexuality. Nuances. To be demanding receipts…”

In a 2014/2015 audition for the live-action remake of Little Mermaid, which was initially going to be directed by Sofia Coppola at the time, Gage admits that he unexpectedly came out during the audition after being asked to share a vulnerable moment–a secret that he was hiding:

“I immediately start bawling, and I talk about how I’m sleeping with my neighbor and hiding it from everybody… my whole family. I was like 19, 20.” He admits that his neighbor was more bro than daddy and that they eventually became friends after their secret rendezvous.

As Attitude Magazine‘s latest cover star, Gage, who was briefly married to Kim Kardashian’s hot hairstylist Chris Appleton, goes deeper into what it’s like to shoot gay sex scenes in shows like Euphoria, You, White Lotus (remember that naughty rimming scene?), and the raunchy comedy Down Low, which he co-starred in and co-wrote with Zachary Quinto. On filming these intimate scenes, Gage admits that it’s actually all very technical!

“When people ask about hook-up scenes [they ask] Is that hard?’ I’m like, ‘It could not be more technical.’ We’re talking about lunch between thrusts!”

Gage also shares a little bit more about how he felt about people pressuring him to come out when he played his White Lotus character and this was happening around the same time Kit Connor was also being pressured to come out at the age of 18 while he was playing a character in Heartstopper:

“I remember, it was the same time people were coming for me, they were coming for Kit [Connor]. Feeling bullied into coming out at 18 years old? That area where public and private intersect is so confusing to me.”

Lukas Gage has a bright future ahead, and he’s wise enough to navigate his path without being dazzled by the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight. His authenticity allows him to stand out, and his versatility ensures he can seamlessly step into the roles he’s eyeing, and if there’s one thing we’re sure of is that we’re excited to see him continue to rise and shine.

God I love Lukas Gage! He was amazing in Smile 2! 🤩 He did the unhinged drug dealer so well 👌 #Smile2#HorrorCommunity pic.twitter.com/6cifNlIPca — 𝔄𝔩𝔶𝔵 ℌ𝔬𝔯𝔯𝔬𝔯 (@alyxhorror) November 13, 2024

Source: Attitude Magazine, The New York Times