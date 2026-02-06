Luke Evans and Partner Fran Tomas Open Up About Having Kids

For gay couples, conversations about the future often come layered—with hope, hesitation, and the quiet understanding that there’s no single blueprint to follow. Luke Evans and his partner, architect Fran Tomas, are embracing exactly that truth as they open up about love, responsibility, and what family might look like for them someday.

In their first interview together about the future of their relationship, the couple spoke candidly on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, offering a refreshingly honest glimpse into how two people can hold different feelings—and still move forward together.

Evans, who went public with Tomas in late 2022, summed up the uncertainty many couples quietly share.

“I did want to have kids – just sometimes I have moments when I’m like, yeah, yeah. And then sometimes I don’t,” he said.

And that hesitation, it turns out, has a four-legged reason.

One Dog, Big Perspective Shift

“Having a dog has sort of removed the idea of children completely because I feel like I have one right now,” Evans shared. “She’s a responsibility.”

That dog is Lala, and according to Evans, she’s changed everything—in the best way. Lala isn’t just a pet; she’s a grounding force that’s reshaped their daily lives and priorities.

“She has completely changed our lives. I mean, if it’s not dog-friendly, I don’t go,” Evans said.

It’s a sentiment that feels instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever rearranged their world around a beloved animal. In Lala, Evans has found a version of care that feels present, fulfilling, and deeply real—without the pressure of defining what comes next.

Tomas and the Quiet Pull of Possibility

Tomas, however, comes to the conversation from a slightly different place—one shaped by family.

“My niece growing up is something that moved me, made me think maybe I could have a kid,” he said. “But at the same time, knowing the amount of responsibility.”

That balance—desire paired with realism—is where Tomas lands. It’s not about rushing into parenthood or rejecting it outright. It’s about acknowledging the weight of that decision and respecting its impact.

Together, Evans and Tomas don’t present a contradiction. They present a dialogue.

Meeting in the Middle, Choosing Each Other

Rather than framing their differing views as a divide, the couple emphasizes how those conversations have strengthened their bond.

“There’s two of you in that centre,” Evans explained. “And you have to consider that other person.”

Tomas agreed, noting how they’ve learned to adapt to each other’s lifestyles, rhythms, and ambitions. It’s a reminder that long-term love isn’t built on identical plans—but on shared respect.

That partnership extends beyond their personal lives. In 2024, Evans and Tomas co-founded fashion brand BDXY alongside stylist Christopher Brown, blending creativity, intimacy, and trust into a shared venture. It’s another expression of commitment—one rooted in collaboration.

Changing Your Mind Is Not a Failure

What makes this moment especially resonant is how naturally it connects to Evans’ own reflections from his memoir, Boy From the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, released last year.

In the book, Evans wrote openly about hoping to become a parent in the future. “I do want to have children … whether that’s through adoption or surrogacy,” he shared, adding that he could see himself becoming a parent with Tomas.

But the key takeaway wasn’t certainty—it was timing.

“I’ve realized now that I needed to find my feet and have my own journey before I could slow down and make changes in my life in order to focus on children,” Evans wrote. His words reflect a truth many queer people arrive at later in life: priorities evolve, and that evolution is not a contradiction—it’s growth.

A New Chapter, Onstage and Off

As Evans navigates these personal reflections, he’s also stepping into a major professional milestone. This spring, he’ll make his Broadway debut as Dr. Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. Previews begin March 26, 2026, with opening night set for April 23, and a limited run through June 21.

Give yourself over. Step inside an intimate work session with Luke Evans (Frank-N-Furter) and Director Sam Pinkleton ahead of #RockyHorror rehearsals. pic.twitter.com/RgM9FAT4n1 — rockyhorrorbway (@rockyhorrorbway) January 26, 2026

It’s a role steeped in theatrical freedom, transformation, and unapologetic self-expression—fitting for an artist who’s embracing life without rigid expectations.

For Evans and Tomas, the future isn’t a fixed destination. It’s a shared conversation, revisited as life unfolds. And in a world that often demands clear answers, their willingness to live in the middle feels not just refreshing—but quietly revolutionary.

