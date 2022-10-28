Luke Evans Talks All About His “Say Something” Duet with Nicole Kidman

Luke Evans recently released a cover of the song “Say Something” with Nicole Kidman, and he shared how the two of them ended up singing a duet.

The two stars immediately became friends because of their mutual love for music while filming for Hulu’s 2021 drama series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Thereafter, Kidman convinced Evans to sing at her and her husband Keith Urban’s dinner party in Sydney.

The 43-year-old Welsh actor and singer shared,

“After dinner, Nicole was like: ‘Right, you’re singing, Keith’s gonna play the piano. He’ll play anything, just tell him the song,’ So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love.’ I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in.”

Evans also stated how he wanted to perform with Kidman again, so he sent her the “Say Something” track.

“I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole’s voice very well, that I could blend our voices. So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, ‘Genius – I couldn’t have thought of a better track.'”

He continued,

“He (Urban) sent me a little video of her (Kidman) in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it.”

“She was so grateful that I’d asked her. I was, like, ‘Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ But she’s a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special,” the actor expressed.

Evans’ upcoming album titled “A Song for You” is scheduled to be released on November 4. In the meantime, you can listen to his soulful duet with Nicole Kidman:

Source: ew.com