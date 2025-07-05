Luke Macfarlane’s Built-Not-Bought Lifestyle

You know the feeling when a Hallmark movie wraps up with a kiss, the snow starts falling just so, and you’re left wondering, “Does he really split firewood shirtless in real life?”—Well, in the case of Luke Macfarlane, the answer might actually be yes.

The Hallmark heartthrob, also known for melting screens in Bros, is doing what the gays love most: multitasking. Between starring in Home Is Where the Heart Is (yes, he plays a carpenter, cue the collective gay gasp), and raising his brand new baby girl, Luke’s not exactly lounging on a chaise with a spritz.

He’s also not skipping the gym.

Even with a jam-packed schedule, Macfarlane is squeezing in sweat sessions like they’re crucial plot points—which, frankly, for any actor in a tank top, they are. Back in 2022, he had to bulk up to play the swoony, swole love interest in Bros. “We try to get it done as quick as possible,” he says. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t hit all the muscle groups.”

And trust: he hits.

Macfarlane’s current approach is equal parts dad energy and gay gym rat precision. His workouts are fast, functional, and full of flavor (read: compound movements, grip gains, and a surprise cameo by childhood nostalgia). Let’s take a look at what he’s working with:

Luke Macfarlane’s Time-Saving Workout

Because the only thing we love more than a man in plaid is a man in plaid who can do a pull-up.

Wide Grip Pull Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Neutral Grip Pull Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Side Planks – 1 minute each side

Weighted Pull Ups – 3 sets of 6 to 8

Lunges – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side

Kettlebell Shoulder Presses – 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side

Wheels on the Bus – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Dumbbell Curls – 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side

This workout reads like a love letter to efficiency: sculpted shoulders, functional strength, and just enough chaos to keep you guessing. Which, if you think about it, is also the plot of most Hallmark movies.

What’s most refreshing about Macfarlane—aside from the jawline that could cut glass—is his groundedness. He’s not trying to be a superhero, just a man who shows up for his roles, his kid, and yes, the gym.

So whether you’re watching him build literal cabinetry or watching your crush build emotional walls on Grindr, know that Luke Macfarlane is out here living proof that queer joy, fatherhood, and fitness can coexist.

And if his biceps are a byproduct of that balance? We’re not complaining.

Source: Men’s Health