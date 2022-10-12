Maluma Lands No. 1 with “Junio” Debut + a Celebratory Thirst Trap

Maluma’s latest single “Junio” debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, and it is his first number 1 debut in almost six years after featuring in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016.

To celebrate this milestone, the 28-year-old Colombian singer posted a thirst trap video of him dancing around in a pool… He was shirtless, wearing a vibrant swimming trunks, and flashing his charismatic smile.

Needless to say, he looked HOT and SEXY AF, and here’s the video for your viewing pleasure 😉

And while we’re at it, let’s also take a look at some of his thirst traps, which set Instagram ablaze:

Starting off with a JUICY pic 😉

Maluma does have quite a number of soaking wet snaps, so let’s move on to those…

Here’s a pink hair moment:

How about another video to get you into the groove for more? ‘Cause there’s still a lot coming your way 😉

Well, here goes something…

ANOTHER ONE!

Last video… for now.

Bathroom selfie, anyone?

Almost there…

Last, but most certainly not the least…

Well, that was A LOT to handle, tbh.

Also, here’s the official music video of his latest single “Junio” if you want to see more of the hottie that is Maluma.

Sources: billboard.com, boyculture.com