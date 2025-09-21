Marguerite Perrin Returns as Gay Icon 20 Years After Reality TV Fame

This story, about Marguerite Perrin, comes back around every few years – but it’s one I still think is worth sharing. It’s an example that love conquers all and anyone can change.

Marguerite Perrin, now age 64, is a former reality star most known for her two-episode appearance on Trading Spouses. The short-lived series ran on FOX from 2004-2007 before being shut down for claims that it copies Wife Swap. I mean, the plots are extremely similar, so I can see where that lawsuit came from.

Marguerite Perrin was eventually dubbed “The God Warrior” in 2005 after her meltdown on the show once returning from sharing time with a family that believed in things like Tarot Cards and Astrology. When returning to her own family, her viral crash out included catch phrases such as “I am a God Warrior,” “She is not a Christian,” and “Dark sided!”

You just had to be there.

Her appearance on Trading Spouses led to numerous talk show spots, radio interviews and even her own lucrative merchandise line. However, like all viral moments, her career in entertainment seems to have tapered off by 2007.

Marguerite Perrin seemingly re-emerged in 2019… this time as an LGBT advocate, of all things. As profiled by Instinct Magazine’s Mickey Keating, the reality TV star stated to press:

“I have to tell you… I was in my bedroom. I was not getting out of bed for the longest time. The gay community weren’t scared to talk about me losing my daughter and saying ‘I’m sorry to hear about that.’ I was pretending like I was happy, and I was okay. They would not leave me alone. You couldn’t help but talk to them and be okay with them. The people that write those little memes and do those little things, I love that. That’s what got me out of bed after my daughter’s death.”

Her relationship with the LGBT community has gone viral once again thanks to a new interview with Delta Work.

She tells the podcast host during their candid interview:

“I like me. I think I’m in my best season – mind, body, and spirit. I don’t know if there’s any other time in my life that I feel as good as I do today. I’ve used this year to be about self-love. My husband passed away a year ago. I’ve always been a mother, and in 2007, I lost my daughter in a car accident. That just really broke me and changed me and had me navigate into the person that I am.”

Indeed, Marguerite Perrin does appear happier, healthier and lighter spirited.

During the hour-long interview, she also alludes to new projects on the horizon. Consider me intrigued.

What can we learn from the Marguerite Perrin story?

First and foremost, you can still be Christian and love gay people – or even be gay yourself! I don’t believe in religion, personally, but if you do – then you know everyone was created in God’s image and that means if someone is gay, then they were created that way purposely! Being gay wouldn’t exist unless God wanted it to.

On the flip side, the choice to be hateful towards any group – sexuality, religion, age, color of skin – is just that… a choice. You choose to embrace these negative thoughts/feelings and allow them to pollute your train of view. If a 64-year-old woman who was afraid of Tarot Cards can wake up one day in Louisiana and say, ‘I love gay people,’ then so can you. You just have to let all the other shit fall to the wayside and live and let live.

Thoughts on Marguerite Perrin returning after 20 years as an LGBT ally? Comment and let me know!

Keep dancing, honey.