Matteo Santoro’s Gold Medal Triumph and the Love That Inspires

18-year-old Matteo Santoro made a huge splash at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, snagging gold in the mixed 3-meter springboard synchro event with partner Chiara Pellacani—Italy’s first-ever gold in this event at a World Championships. But it wasn’t just about the dive: Santoro’s boyfriend, 19-year-old diver Max Linan, was there cheering him on, adding a personal touch to this historic win.

RELATED: Josh Cavallo Leaves Australia With a Message That Matters

Advertisement

Santoro and Pellacani’s performance, which secured the top spot ahead of Australia’s Cassiel Rousseau and Maddison Keeney (silver), and China’s Cheng Zilong and Li Yajie (bronze), was a true testament to their hard work and synergy. And while the gold was the cherry on top, there was a personal twist that made the victory even more heartwarming.

Just earlier this month, Santoro’s relationship with Linan went public when Linan posted an adorable tribute on Instagram celebrating their one-year anniversary. For the first time, the couple confirmed their romance to Outsports—a moment that couldn’t have been more fitting as Santoro stood atop the podium. The couple’s decision to go public was met with widespread support, especially given the often challenging journey many athletes face when stepping out into the spotlight as queer individuals.

RELATED: How Trey Cunningham Found His Fastest Self by Coming Out

Advertisement

For Linan, who is competing for Spain at the World Championships, it’s been a bittersweet experience of supporting his boyfriend while also focusing on his own performance. Linan, who took 23rd in the 1m springboard and placed 14th in the 3m synchro event, shared his pride in Santoro’s win on social media, captioning an Instagram story with gold medal and ‘happy cry’ emojis.

“I’m so happy,” Santoro said after the win, a grin spreading across his face. “With Chiara, I can remain calm. I did breathing exercises, distracting myself.” He added, with a wink of self-awareness, “Tomorrow I have the 3-meter individual. I’m celebrating, but I’ll have to reset immediately.”

Advertisement

The pair’s connection has been one of harmony and mutual respect, having teamed up for years. Santoro, who began his World Championship journey in 2022 with a silver medal alongside Pellacani, now has an impressive collection of eight medals in mixed synchro competitions across World Championships, European Championships, and European Games. “We’re almost like brother and sister,” Santoro once remarked about his partnership with Pellacani, showing just how deep their bond goes beyond the sport itself.

And Santoro’s rise isn’t stopping anytime soon. Come August, he’ll be making the leap to the University of Miami, joining the Hurricanes’ swim and dive team. Pellacani, who’s already based there, is eager to have Santoro join her, with the duo looking forward to more shared training and the potential for even greater accomplishments.

Advertisement

Linan, meanwhile, will continue his own journey, proudly standing by his boyfriend’s side while carving out his own place in the diving world. With athletes like Santoro and Linan leading the charge, it’s clear that diving is entering a new era of openness and inclusivity.

This championship is a reminder that sports are not just about medals or records—they’re about the people who make them meaningful. And when athletes like Santoro and Linan break barriers on and off the board, they create a ripple effect that will inspire the next generation of queer athletes to dive into the pool of possibility, no matter how deep.

Source: OutSports