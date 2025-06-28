Step aside, demigods — there’s a new hero in town, and his name is Luke Brady.

Photo Credit: @lukebradyyy

Currently flexing both heart and vocal cords in Hercules: The Electrifying Musical, Brady is taking center stage (and stealing hearts) as the tunic-clad legend himself. With direction and choreography from Casey Nicholaw and music by Disney icon Alan Menken, this production reimagines the animated classic into a stage spectacle packed with sass, soul, and very big sandals to fill. But for Brady, this isn’t just about slaying mythical beasts — it’s a dream come true.

Born in Epsom, England, and trained at the prestigious RADA and Hurtwood House, Brady brings serious theatrical chops to the role. His impressive stage résumé includes Shakespeare at the Globe (Twelfth Night, The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew), dark musicals (Sweeney Todd, Assassins), and powerhouse productions like The Prince of Egypt — where you’ve probably already heard his rich vocals on the original cast recording.

So how does a classically trained actor transform into a Disney demigod? According to Brady, it’s all about hard work, humility, and a bit of coconut water.

“If I’m not in a room doing a scene myself, I’m sat on the side laughing away,” he says. “I’m just so proud to be a part of this new adventure. It’s really special.”

And while Brady might be soaring across the stage in Ancient Greece, he’s still very much a Disney fanboy at heart.

“Hercules, Tarzan — the Phil Collins soundtrack! Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Alice in Wonderland. How long have you got?” he laughs. “The list is long!”

To keep up with the physical and vocal demands of being everyone’s favorite god-in-training, Brady has a routine dialed in tighter than a muscled-up hero’s tunic. It also doesn’t hurt that to play the part, Luke had to put in the work to achieve Hercules’ iconic muscle look.

“You’ve got to give audiences the same show nine months into the run as on press night. Eat right, sleep right. My new thing is coconut water, so I drink a lot of coconut water.”

Surprisingly, Brady didn’t always dream of being on stage. As a kid, he was placed in an amateur dramatic group to help build social skills. But from there, the spark grew. “I started to wonder how people actually get paid to do this,” he says. “I’ve always been curious about telling stories. This profession offers variety — it constantly evolves and surprises you. It’s never boring, never dull.”

Photo Credit: @lukebradyyy

As for the nerves that come with playing such an iconic role? He’s human (or demi-human), after all.

“I get nervous, like everyone. But I’ve learned to put a bubble around myself. Protecting yourself as an artist is really important.”

With a positive reviews, powerhouse vocals, and a megawatt smile, Luke Brady is reminding us all what it means to go from zero to hero — and making it look absolutely effortless along the way. Be sure to grab your tickets, Hercules: The Electrifying Musical is now playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with booking extended until March 2026.

