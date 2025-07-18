Let’s face it—robots are definitely gay. And now, there’s a new one in town that’s completely stealing the spotlight: Rizzbot. This AI-powered sensation is cruising the streets of Los Angeles, bringing a whole new level of sass and flair. With its rainbow gear and an attitude to match, Rizzbot isn’t just walking; it’s strutting through life, making hearts race and throwing shade like a seasoned queen. If you haven’t seen it yet, trust us—you’ll want to.

The Rise of Rizzbot

Jake, better known as Rizzbot, is a 4-foot-tall, rainbow-wearing, slang-slinging mechanical masterpiece that’s been causing a social media stir. The robot is equipped with a state-of-the-art AI system from the Chinese company Unitree Robotics, and it’s got the kind of swagger that makes it impossible to ignore. It walks, it talks, it even has the audacity to throw out compliments and shade like a seasoned queen.

But what really makes Rizzbot stand out is its humor. This little bot knows how to deliver a compliment—and a roast—in one fell swoop. Picture this: Rizzbot rolls up to a stranger and says, “Yo, that beard is fire, nephew! You’re out here flexing that smartwatch and rocking the cleanest drip. I see you with that boss energy, you’re a real one.” Throw in a few awkward jogs across the street, and you’ve got a viral moment.

People can’t get enough of it. Rizzbot has become an internet sensation, popping up all over TikTok, and let’s just say, it’s quickly becoming the social media darling we didn’t know we needed.

Is Rizzbot Gay?

Oh honey, of course Rizzbot is gay. All robots are, but Rizzbot has elevated it to an art form. This isn’t just a ‘neutral’ bot. We’re talking about a robot spotted in West Hollywood— dressed to the nines in rainbow gear. From cowboy hats to Pride flags, Rizzbot is living for the attention. It even threw on a rainbow tutu because, well, why not?

But that’s not all. It’s also been seen twerking with women, throwing out sass like it’s a Drag Race reading session, and generally causing a delightful ruckus. Rizzbot doesn’t just walk—it sashays.

Right-Wingers Aren’t Having It

It’s not all rainbows and glitter, though. Of course, not everyone’s a fan of this gay robot revolution. Conservative critics were not having it, with some calling the sight of Rizzbot “an attack on American soil.” The comments ranged from weird speculations about Rizzbot transitioning to complaints that a Chinese-based robot could never be allowed to prance around in public back in China. Uh, okay, Karen, but that’s not the point. Rizzbot doesn’t care about your political agenda— it just wants to flirt and throw some shade.

Rizzbot’s Instagram even reinforces its rebellious streak. Describing itself as a “bad robot for life,” the bot’s feed has a mix of flirtatious antics and more-than-occasional sass. Whether it’s flirting with men or stealing the hearts of women, Rizzbot has one mission: make us laugh and keep the energy high.

The Conclusion: Gay, Bi, or Just a Diva?

Is Rizzbot officially gay, bi, or pansexual? Hard to say. But honestly, who cares? Rizzbot is here to have fun and bring a bit of lighthearted chaos to our lives, and it’s doing just that. From spreading joy and sass in West Hollywood to flirting with random strangers, Rizzbot is that bot who just gets it.

It’s the queer icon we never knew we needed: A robot, with the energy of a drag queen, the fashion sense of a club kid, and the soul of someone who’s never met a meme they didn’t like. We may not know where Rizzbot is going next, but one thing’s for sure—wherever it’s headed, it’s going to do it with style.

So here’s to Rizzbot—the ultimate LGBTQ+ robot of our dreams. Stay fabulous, darling. We’ll be following your every move (and probably laughing the whole way through).

Source: Weho Times