Elon Musk, President Donald Trump’s best bud, is making headlines once again—this time for attempting to buy OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT that was launched in 2022. The billionaire entrepreneur has offered a whopping $97.375 billion all-cash offer to acquire OpenAI’s operating assets, setting a deadline of May 10 for the deal. But there’s one major roadblock: CEO Sam Altman isn’t interested, and that’s on period.

At an AI summit in Paris, Altman made his stance crystal clear, saying, “We are not for sale.” He later doubled down on social media with a cheeky counteroffer, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” Ouch.

Musk, undeterred, has taken a more aggressive approach. According to The Times of India, his move is being labeled a “hostile takeover bid”, as he’s already filed a letter of intent in a California federal court. The filing reportedly demands access to OpenAI’s financial records, facilities, and key personnel as part of the due diligence process.

While Altman continues to reject the offer, OpenAI’s nonprofit board will still have to formally consider it. They now have three months to respond—whether to accept, negotiate, or reject Musk’s bid outright.

Altman, for his part, believes Musk’s push comes from a place of “insecurity.” Given their history—Musk was one of OpenAI’s original backers before leaving the company in 2018—it’s no surprise that tensions are high.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Elon Musk: I think his whole life is from a position of insecurity, I feel for the guy. I don’t think he’s a happy person. pic.twitter.com/p45gKwsJgq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2025

For now, this is a developing story, and with Musk involved, one thing is certain: it won’t be boring.

Source: Times of India