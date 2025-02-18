Meet The Breakout Star of ‘La Dolce Villa’s’ Giuseppe Futia

Giuseppe Futia is cooking up quite the buzz with his role as Giovanni in Netflix’s La Dolce Villa, a rom-com that’s as sweet as a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates. Born in Calabria, Italy, Futia’s blend of charm and natural charisma has him quickly becoming Hollywood’s newest heartthrob. As Giovanni, a gifted chef juggling love and self-discovery, he’s serving up performances that leave audiences wanting more. With this role under his belt, it’s clear that Giuseppe is just getting started—and Hollywood’s kitchen is about to get a lot hotter.

Set in the idyllic setting of an Italian villa, La Dolce Villa follows Giovanni’s romantic journey with Olivia (played by Maia Reficco). Futia’s character is all about growth, and it’s a theme the actor deeply connects with. “I definitely dove into my passion for cooking because [Giovanni] is a chef, of course. And I tried to turn up the charm,” he says with a laugh. His easygoing personality shines through both on and off-screen, making Giovanni a character viewers can’t help but root for. When asked about his favorite dish to cook, he keeps it simple: “I would say either omelet or pasta Bolognese.”

And while the film serves up plenty of romance, it also dishes out some deeper themes on communication and self-discovery—ideas Futia takes to heart. “I had to learn communication,” he admits. “I’m a Scorpio, so I like being secretive. But if you want a relationship, you have to work on it. It’s like tending to your garden: if you want pretty flowers, you need to water them.” Seems like Futia’s not just a chef—he’s a relationship gardener too.

As a queer actor, Futia’s experience portraying straight characters in mainstream roles isn’t new. “I played straight throughout my teenage years, so this wasn’t a big challenge,” he explains. “Love is love, whether you love a man or a woman.” His open approach to love and sexuality shines through in his authenticity, making him a natural fit for roles that defy the typical norms and embrace a broader, more inclusive view of love.

Futia’s journey hasn’t been all smooth sailing, though, particularly during his early days as a model. He recalls one casting call where a director gave him some… less-than-encouraging feedback. “He told me to focus more on cardio,” Futia remembers. “That scared me for a couple of years.” But instead of letting those comments define him, Futia’s resilience only strengthened. “It’s a hundred noes, and one yes, which changes everything,” he reflects. “I’ve learned to value myself, no matter what others say.” Seems like Futia has taken those “cardio” comments to heart—he’s certainly running circles around the competition now.

His journey to self-acceptance has been an evolution. “I’ve always known what people wanted to see: a fit body, someone cool and chill,” Futia shares.

“Only in the last few years have I fully embraced who I am. I like to read, meditate, and speak different languages. I’m not just trying to play the part—I am that.”

Futia credits his time studying acting in New York as a pivotal part of his growth. “I wasn’t even able to cry alone in my room before,” he admits. “But I’ve learned that emotions are worth expressing, no matter how they come out.” Sounds like Futia went from playing it cool to feeling it all—and he’s definitely not keeping those emotions bottled up anymore.

While his professional life is taking off, Futia remains grounded in his roots. “I come from a very small beach town in southern Italy, and now, every time I go back, I’m so grateful for my little piece of heaven,” he says. The Italian actor’s love for his heritage is also reflected in his wine recommendations: “If you’re a white wine lover, I’d say Greco di Tufo from southern Italy. For red wine lovers, Lambrusco!”

Futia’s personal growth extends to his newfound comfort with his identity. Moving from a homophobic small town to the open arms of West Hollywood helped him embrace his true self. “Being myself was a step-by-step process,” he reflects. “But now, I own who I am.” Talk about a transformation—he went from sipping Lambrusco in a small town to owning the West Hollywood scene.

For Giuseppe Futia, La Dolce Villa is just the beginning of a promising career. As he continues to break barriers both as a queer actor and a storyteller, it’s clear that his star is only going to shine brighter. With all that charm and growth, Futia’s destined to keep dazzling us—one role at a time.

