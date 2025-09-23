Meet The Corey Fogelmanis You Don’t Know: Doing More Than Acting

You might remember Corey Fogelmanis as Farkle Minkus, the lovable and awkward kid on Girl Meets World. But if you think that’s all there is to him, think again. Corey is no longer the Disney Channel darling — he’s a full-on artist on his own terms, redefining what it means to be a queer storyteller in Hollywood. He identifies as queer and is unapologetically living out his truth in every project he takes on.

From starring in Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys to his role in Tommy Dorfman’s directorial debut I Wish You All the Best, Corey’s been busy carving out a space for himself in projects that actually matter to him, and more importantly, to the queer community.

Let’s get to know the Corey you might not know — the one who’s evolving, experimenting, and never afraid to break free of what people expect from him.

The Disney Days: A Long Time Ago, but Not Forgotten

So first, let’s address the Girl Meets World elephant in the room. Yes, Corey was the geeky, lovable Farkle, but that feels like a lifetime ago to him now. “It feels like a long time ago,” he says, reflecting on his Disney Channel days. In fact, it was more than just a TV show for him — it was the start of his journey. “I was 17 when it ended. That same year, I graduated high school… anything was possible,” he says, almost with a sense of nostalgia.

Growing up in Camarillo, California, Corey’s mom would shuttle him from his hometown to Los Angeles for auditions, balancing her daughter’s sports schedule and a job. It wasn’t glamorous, but it gave him a sense of what it meant to work hard for your dreams. “There was a long moment where it was like, ‘Oh, you need to show people what else you can do before they’re going to let you do it,’” he says. And he did just that.

From Disney to Queer Storyteller: Finding His Voice

Fast forward to today, and Corey is 26, living in Brooklyn, and fully embracing the journey of a grown-up artist. He’s juggling a variety of projects, each one pushing him further out of his comfort zone.

My Life with the Walter Boys has him playing Nathan, a character who navigates his first gay relationships in rural Colorado. But don’t expect a simple love story. Season 2 delves deeper into Nathan’s complexity, showing him making mistakes, falling for the wrong guy, and dealing with the consequences. It’s a story about learning, growing, and realizing that queer love isn’t just sunshine and rainbows. “It’s important to see [queer characters] love right, love wrong, make mistakes, and grow,” Corey says. And we get to see it all with Nathan.

Then there’s his role in I Wish You All the Best, where he plays Ben, a nonbinary teenager trying to rebuild their life after being rejected by their family. The story hits home for Corey, who relates to Ben’s journey of self-discovery and vulnerability. “So much of the movie is about getting to a place where you feel sturdy enough to give back the love that you’re receiving… I couldn’t believe that she was writing my life,” he says, reflecting on the personal connection he feels to the character.

These roles are important to him because they allow him to show a variety of queer experiences, not just the stereotypical “gay best friend.” “It’s important to me that I am a part of things that are good for people,” he says. “And that help people see all the sides of something.”

Conan Gray: Creative Friendship Goals

It’s not just the roles that make Corey stand out; it’s the people he works with. One of his closest friends is none other than musician Conan Gray. The two met in 2019 at a Teen Vogue party during Fashion Week, and it was an instant connection. Corey had always been a huge fan of Conan’s music, and their friendship quickly turned into a creative partnership.

When Conan reached out to Corey about being in the music video for This Song from his 2025 album Wishbone, Corey was all in. “I was such a big fan of him,” Corey says. The two have since worked together on multiple music videos, creating beautiful, emotional storytelling as fictional characters Wilson and Brando. The fans went wild for their chemistry, even sparking rumors about whether the two were actually dating (they’re not — Corey has a boyfriend). “It’s so funny because when we made the videos, people started treating them like real characters,” Corey laughs.

For Corey, working with friends like Conan is about more than just the art; it’s about the bond they share. “I just love being friends with creative people,” he says. “It’s fascinating to see how they make things and what they think.”

Looking Ahead: A Future of Storytelling

So what’s next for Corey? For now, he’s content in the space he’s in. “Maybe I’ll make something of my own one day,” he muses, “but for now, I’m really happy being a part of somebody else’s vision.” And honestly, we can’t wait to see what those visions will look like.

Whether he’s working with Tommy Dorfman on I Wish You All the Best, collaborating with Conan Gray on more music videos, or simply being part of a larger creative project, Corey is proving that there’s a lot more to him than meets the eye.

“I’ve always loved what Sabrina [Carpenter] makes,” he says, talking about another of his creative friends. “It’s so fascinating to learn about her industry and how you don’t get the budget to make your video unless your label really kind of sees the numbers of people supporting it.” That clear vision, that desire to create something true to yourself — it’s something Corey admires deeply, and something he’s actively working towards in his own career.

Corey is one of those rare actors who’s not just following the crowd. He’s forging his own path, one that’s as authentic as it is exciting. So, whether you’re a longtime fan from his Disney days or just getting to know him now, one thing is clear: Corey Fogelmanis is just getting started. And the best part? We get to be part of the ride.

