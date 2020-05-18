Melissa Etheridge’s Daughter Speaks Out Over The Passing Of Her Baby Brother

Melissa Etheridge painfully revealed last week that her son Beckett Cypher had passed away. He was only 21 years old.

News first broke about her loss on Wednesday, May 13, but the cause of death had not initially been disclosed. The “Come To My Window” singer later revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram note that her eldest child had died after he “succumbed” to opioid addiction.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” she wrote while adding, “My heart is broken.” Many other celebs, including fellow LGBTQ members of our community like Rosie O’Donnell and Jane Lynch, have reached out to the Grammy winner during her time of need.

Beckett was the son of Melissa and her former partner Julie Cypher. Julie gave birth to him via artificial insemination in 1997. The film director did the same thing one year later for their daughter Bailey Cypheridge, pictured above.

Bailey, just like her mother, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to Beckett that also included several photos of them over the years. “I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother,” she wrote. “Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse please call 1800-662-4357 or follow the link here.