Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine Talk ‘Sacramento’

In the new film Sacramento, director Michael Angarano invites audiences on a deeply personal, emotionally charged road trip through California – and through the evolving bonds of male friendship.

Anchored by standout performances from Angarano himself, Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Maya Erskine, the indie dramedy follows two childhood friends, Rickey and Glenn, as they embark on a spontaneous journey from Los Angeles to Sacramento after the death of Rickey’s father. What begins as a quirky escape quickly transforms into an introspective odyssey, confronting grief, life transitions, and the often-unspoken complexities of male emotional intimacy.

While Sacramento may not center on a queer romance, its exploration of vulnerability, connection, and identity resonates with themes often found in queer cinema – particularly in its deconstruction of traditional masculinity and the unspoken tenderness between men. Critics have praised the film for offering a refreshingly honest take on the buddy comedy genre, one that prioritizes emotional authenticity over bravado.

Instinct recently sat down with Angarano and Erskine to talk more about the heart behind Sacramento. Angarano also reflects on the challenges and rewards of wearing multiple hats on set and why Cera was the perfect fit for the role of Glenn, while Erskine – Angarano’s real-life wife and producing partner – opens up about what first drew her to the project and how their creative collaboration helped shape the film’s unique tone and emotional depth.

Check out the full video interview below.

