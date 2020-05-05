Michael Turchin Poses In Next To Nothing Ahead Of Hubby Lance Bass’ Bday

Lance Bass‘ superbly handsome husband Michael Turchin left little to the imagination one day before the former NSYNC singer rang in his 41st birthday.

Michael participated in what he referred to as the #mustardchallenge on Sunday, May 3, which we’re not entirely sure is an actual thing. There’s the viral #pillowchallenge, where celebs have been posing in just a pillow with a belt acting as a cincher and nothing else. But we aren’t sure if this is something that will eventually trend on social media.

Woof! Michael only had on a pair of multi-colored underwear with a big ole’ bottle of mustard coming out of it. Hmmm, what kind of puns can be used to describe this delicious photo? How about, “Hope you don’t get accidentally squirted!” Also shout out to him for keeping his chest and legs on the furrier side.

It wasn’t all about near-nudity and condiments for the married couple that day. They were later photographed celebrating Lance’s birthday in a social distancing kind of way outside their Los Angeles home (kudos to Daily Mail for the photos which you can SEE HERE).

They were seen chatting it up with a bunch of pals where one of the photographers captured a really sweet moment between the guys when they cuddled up and held each other tightly amid his fun gathering.

Michael more than likely had a big present in store for him based on the above photo. Hehe. Happy Birthday Lance!