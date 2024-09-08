Milagro! Get to Know Flamenco Dancer Timo Nuñez

¡Muy caliente! Say hello to American-born, Spanish-blooded Flamenco dancer, choreographer, singer, actor, and photographer Timo Nuñez.

The 40-year-old has made his mark in the dance world and has appeared alongside notable artists such as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Luis Fonsi, Kenny Ortega, Raj Kapoor, Liz Imperio, Debbie Allen, Leo Moctezuma, Mary Murphy, Brian Friedman, Keith and Sharon Young, Placido Domingo, Abraham Mateo, Clean Bandit, and so much more.

You’ve also probably seen him as a flamenco consultant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and on other dance shows such as NBC’s World of Dance and FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Timo’s first time in the spotlight was as an uncredited dancer on popular sitcom Rules of Engagement.

He has also released his own music, with Milagro as his latest single. Previously, he released Breathe on Me and Lavender Skies.

As of writing, Timo has over 58.4K followers, where he shares his passion for dance and his eight-pack abs. Check out more of his amazing moves…and abs down below!

