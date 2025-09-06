Miles Heizer Confronts His Fear: “I Grew Up Terrified of Straight Men”

By now, we’ve all seen Miles Heizer’s gut-wrenching performances in 13 Reasons Why, where he played the misunderstood but lovable Alex Standall. But now, Heizer’s stepping into something new—and, for him, a little unexpected.

The actor graces the latest cover of Attitude, alongside fellow actor Alexander Lincoln. Heizer’s next big role comes in Boots, a Netflix series set to drop in October. It’s a military-inspired coming-of-age story that follows Cameron, a gay teenager who enlists in the Marine Corps to escape the harsh bullying he faces back home.

But while the show’s focus is on Cameron’s journey through a hyper-masculine, often hostile world, Heizer’s own real-life journey has taken him to some unexpected emotional terrain as well—particularly in overcoming an intense fear of straight men. In an exclusive interview, Heizer opens up about how his childhood, surrounded by women, shaped his experience and perspective as an adult in the entertainment industry.

“I grew up without male friends as I was scared they’d think I was gay or being weird with them,” Heizer admits. “So, I shut myself off to that. I grew up with only women—single mother, sister, grandmother—and only had female friends, basically, my entire life. So, it was definitely a new experience, one I was truly pleasantly surprised by.”

The set of Boots—shot in New Orleans and teeming with a predominantly male cast—was the perfect setting for Heizer to confront this long-standing fear. “That was very abnormal for me,” Heizer recalls of the overwhelmingly male environment on set. And yet, despite initial unease, something surprising happened: Heizer began forming real, deep connections with his co-stars.

“I ended up having a change of view about straight men,” Heizer reflects. “I grew up with this extreme fear of them, a lack of connection. And I would say some of the [actors in Boots] had the same thing. They weren’t familiar with gay culture, hadn’t met a lot of gay people. For us to come together and create these deep friendships was interesting. I felt connected to these boys. We still talk all the time.”

Heizer’s openness about overcoming his fear of straight men is particularly poignant considering his own journey to self-acceptance. In 2020, Heizer publicly came out as gay, revealing in an Instagram post, “I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years.” This personal disclosure adds another layer of depth to his reflections on Boots and his own experiences with identity and connection.

It’s a rare vulnerability to admit a fear of straight men in today’s world, especially for someone whose entire career revolves around playing characters whose personal struggles and emotional growth are often shared with others—often bridging the very divides that terrified him as a kid. It’s also a reminder that even those of us with the most polished public images have our own challenges to overcome—especially when it comes to breaking down the walls built around us by society’s expectations and assumptions.

Heizer’s openness speaks volumes not just about the courage it takes to confront your fears, but also about the power of storytelling to bring people together. Boots may be about young men trying to find themselves in the chaos of military life, but it’s also a reflection of Heizer’s real-life journey to find acceptance, connection, and kinship in a world that often feels divided.

While the themes of Boots may lean into the more traditional notions of masculinity—young men in uniform battling their own internal and external wars—it’s Heizer’s personal story that adds depth and resonance to the show. The actor’s willingness to embrace his fears, meet new people, and push beyond old assumptions makes his performance all the more meaningful.

As Boots prepares to debut this October, Heizer’s insights into overcoming fear, building unexpected connections, and learning to trust those who might not seem like your “type” feel especially timely. It’s a message not just for LGBTQ+ folks who’ve felt isolated or misunderstood, but for anyone who’s ever struggled to reach across a divide—whether it’s a cultural gap, a generational divide, or just the fear of opening up to someone new.

We don’t know what Cameron’s fate will be in Boots, but we do know this: Miles Heizer’s journey—from being surrounded by women to finding true camaraderie with a group of men—proves that growth and understanding come from the most unexpected places. Maybe all it takes is a little bit of courage—and a whole lot of heart.

Source: Attitude