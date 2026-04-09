Minneapolis Gay Bathhouses—The 38-Year Ban May Finally End

Grab your loofahs and your sense of adventure—Minneapolis may soon be opening the doors to bathhouses once again. Yes, you heard it right: the City Council is about to decide whether to end a 38-year-old ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues that’s kept things steamy behind closed doors. But before you start planning your grand re-entry into the sauna scene, let’s break it down.

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Minneapolis Moves to Update Outdated Bathhouse Laws

The proposal comes courtesy of the Safer Sex Spaces Coalition, which has been pushing the City Council for years to update the outdated language in the 1988 ordinance. At the heart of the coalition’s argument is that these spaces—once crucial LGBTQ+ gathering spots—have been unfairly stigmatized, forcing them underground where they can’t be properly regulated. And let’s be real: if we’re talking about health and safety, wouldn’t it be better to have these spaces above board and properly regulated?

“The reality is that parties and events that operate as adult sex venues already happen in the shadows, and we are trying to ensure that they are safe for patrons,” said Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne. And when LGBTQ+ individuals are under attack at the federal level, isn’t it time to make sure people have safe, accessible spaces to meet, mingle, and, well… do what consenting adults do?

The Legacy of the 1988 Ban

While bathhouses were once a staple in many U.S. cities, they were forced to close down in the 1980s during the AIDS crisis due to a crackdown on what were considered “high-risk” sexual activities. In Minneapolis, this included a 1988 ordinance that shut down bathhouses like the 315 Health Club—ironically just before it closed its doors for good. Back then, the community was deeply divided: some, like the late Brian Coyle, the first openly gay member of the Minneapolis City Council, believed that banning these spaces would help curb the spread of HIV, while others felt they were being unfairly targeted.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has changed. The Safer Sex Spaces Coalition is now lobbying to remove old, stigmatizing language in that 1988 ordinance and to add clearer definitions that reflect the reality of modern-day sexual health. They’re calling for the City Council to move forward with regulating sex venues like bathhouses, ensuring that they meet basic safety standards such as condom availability, staff training, and proper waste disposal. Sounds a lot safer than the alternative, right?

New Rules for Safer Fun

Council Member Jason Chavez, who’s been championing the changes, put it best when he said, “LGBTQIA+ gathering spaces, including bathhouses, have long been targeted by criminalization and policing, and our communities have paid a devastating price for that.” As cities like San Francisco have shown, it’s possible to have these spaces with clear safety regulations, and without turning them into a free-for-all. We’re talking proper lighting, well-trained staff, and, of course, ample access to condoms. Nothing says “safe sex” like a well-lit sauna, right?

Now, of course, this is Minneapolis we’re talking about, and not everyone is ready to jump in with both feet just yet. Council Member Michael Rainville, whose aunt was the president of the City Council when the original bathhouse ban passed, isn’t totally convinced by the proposal. “It’s hard to tell what the intent is, other than allowing people to have sex in commercial buildings,” he said, a little unsure of what exactly the language means. While we can appreciate the concern, we’re pretty sure that “adult sex venue” doesn’t mean “orgy in a public place” in this context. A little more nuance, please.

The Great Debate: To Bathhouse or Not to Bathhouse?

Still, Minneapolis is making moves—whether you’re for it or against it, the conversation is opening up. As Council President Payne notes, the city is simply trying to bring a little regulation and safety to what’s already happening in the shadows. With cities like Duluth, Chicago, and Miami already allowing bathhouses without incident, Minneapolis may just be ready to join the ranks of those leading the way. And with the federal government making life harder for LGBTQ+ individuals, shouldn’t we be making sure that there are safe, welcoming spaces for people to come together and practice safer sex?

The Steam is Just Heating Up

The City Council’s decision on April 9 will likely spark more debates, but let’s face it: it’s high time that Minneapolis gave bathhouses a second look. Whether you’ve missed the steam-filled spaces of yore or you’re just curious about what the future holds, one thing’s for sure—this debate is just getting started. And who knows? Maybe the return of bathhouses will be exactly the steamy revival Minneapolis never knew it needed.

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Source: Star Tribune