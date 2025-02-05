Mitchell Slaggert is the Best Thing About ‘Landman’

I’ve never heard of The Sex Lives of College Girls. I’ve never heard of Landman. I’ve never heard of Mitchell Slaggert. But you can bet your ass I’m going to see all of them now that fans on Twitter have alerted me to this rising Hollywood hunk.

Mitchell Slaggert, age 30, worked predominantly as a model before he started booking acting roles in entertainment. He’s lent his face to campaigns for Calvin Klein, DSquared2, Versace and numerous others.

Although he’s worked in a handful of projects prior, his big break came as a guest spot in the Gossip Girl reboot followed by a recurring role in HBO Max’s The Secret Lives of College Girls in 2022.

Following the traditional rite of passage that all actors conquer, Mitchell starred in a Lifetime Christmas movie, A Carpenter Christmas Romance, in 2024 before finding himself playing the boyfriend role in Paramount+ hit Landman.

Mitchell Slaggert plays Ryder Sampson, the lover of Ainsley Norris (played by Michelle Randolph). Landman has something to do with action, drama and oil tycoons. I can’t really follow the plot so far because I’m just thirsting for Mitchell.

Landman finished its original airing in January 2025 and a second season is already confirmed by Paramount+.

Loved the season 1 finale of #Landman last night and really hope there’s going to be a 2nd season but it was Mitchell Slaggert’s scenes in the strip club that stood out to me haha , he looked fantastic in that white jockstrap and he has an incredible ass 🍑😝👌 pic.twitter.com/rzB3yEPjij — Corey (@Corey_LFC_26) January 13, 2025

Why is Mitchell Slaggert going viral?

I don’t know if these clips are from The Sex Lives of College Girls or Landman, but they are going viral on Twitter. I don’t know which angle I like better – front or back. Because it’s all really, really nice to look at.

This is the second angle or here, in case you’re curious.

Does the perfect male body exist? If so, Mitchell Slaggert is pretty damn close!

