Viral TikTok Shows Mormons Scared By Gay Doormat

Here’s a little laugh to get you through the rest of your day.

The idea of solicitors or religious canvassers showing up at your front door is practically a horror story nowadays. But in one viral video, some men from the Church of Latter Day Saints has the internet laughing.

When Indiana couple Jamie Foust, 28, and Melissa, 32, bought their rainbow-trimmed “Gayest Place in Town” doormat, they did it because it was funny. But little did they know, the mat would give them an even bigger laugh later on. On August 23, the married couple’s front door camera caught two Mormon missionaries approaching their door. But as soon as one of the young men looks down and sees the doormat, he quickly says, “nope” before the pair turn away.

@jamie.foust94 My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god. 😂 ♬ original sound – jamie.foust94

Foust, a factory worker, said she was “crying with laughter” when she saw the footage. She then shared it to TikTok under the username @jamie.foust94.

“My wife and I recently got a new door mat,” Jamie wrote. “It was a great investment. It says ‘gayest place in town’ and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god.”

After being uploaded to TikTok, the video has received 7 Million views, over 800 thousand likes, and over 8 thousand comments.The video’s also made its way to other social media platforms.

“[A]s a queer and trans former Mormon, this brings me such joy,” said one commenter.

“Isn’t their job to ‘save’ you?” said another, “They failed the ‘mission’!!”

They saw ONE gay doormat and said “there are no souls here to save” — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) August 24, 2022

This is the opposite of how these videos USUALLY turn out https://t.co/Hfz7Gb7de6 — Luigi's Gluck Gluck 9000 (@KharloKong) August 24, 2022

Speaking to Kennedy News and Media, Foust shared that she has no plans to get rid of the doormat.

She said, “I’m going to have to buy a new one so when this one gets old I’ll have another one.”