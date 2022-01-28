Mr. Man Asks-Who Has Your Favorite Male Celebrity Butt?

Known as the globe’s leading online library of every single male nude scene in the entire history of film (and television), Mr. Man is encouraging members everywhere to cast an important vote and truly “exercise their civic booty”! Voting is officially open on who truly has the Best Butt in all of Hollywood. Some you may immediately recognize from notable television or film roles, while other rears might be new to you. One thing is certain though; they all ware more than worthy of your vote; the question is, who will grab the title of Best Butt?

Tom Ellis and Joe Manganiello offer up some of the familiar beefiness we all know and love, while Henry Cavill’s “Super” butt is able to “leap tall buildings in a single bound”. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lyriq Best have solid offerings, while Matt Bomer and Nicholas Hault are definitely worthy of the title. Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Bradley Cooper, and White Lotus‘ buzzed about Lukas Gage round out the roster of men vying for votes for the best posterior.

“Nominees were narrowed down to the men whose backside images have received the most traffic on our site,” says Mr. Man’s Phil Henricks exclusively told me. Now that you’e gotten your fill of the nominees, head over to MrMan.com and cast your vote on who truly has the Best Male Celeb Butt!

