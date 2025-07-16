MTV Star Brings the Pecs & Abs for 1st Special Appearance

Now that’s one way to promote an event.

MTV royalty Shane Landrum is taking part in the Comic Con version of The Challenge. If you’ve ever wanted to meet some of the most popular stars in the series, now’s your chance as they’re about to take over Los Angeles on July 27, 2025. Purchase your tickets to this epic meet-and-greet here.

It’s not lost on me that Shane has been ramping up the thirst traps since announcing his appearance at Challenge Mania. Not that anyone is complaining. Let’s take a look at some of his best photos.

Shane Landrum originally co-starred in the competition series Road Rules back in 2002, at which point he made history as the first openly gay male participant. Over the next two decades, he appeared in a number of seasons in the spin-off The Challenge including Battle of the Sexes (2003), The Inferno (2004), Battle of the Sexes 2 (2005), Fresh Meat (2006), Invasion of the Champions (2016), Vendettas (2017), Champs vs Stars 2 (2018) and Final Reckoning (2018).

He also competed in All Stars: Rivals (2025), which brought him his first runner up medal. There wasn’t an actual medal so much as there was bragging rights, but you know what I mean! Unfortunately, the upcoming season – Vets & New Threats – won’t be featuring this 42-year-old stud so I won’t be watching MTV anytime soon.

When he’s not gracing the small screen on MTV and Paramount +, Shane can be found as a podcast guest, fitness tour trainer and t-shirt vendor. See, who needs archeology when you look this smoking hot? It’s the blue eyes. Definitely the blue eyes.

Will Shane return to MTV?

Well, that’s up to the producers at MTV, unfortunately. But I know the response to this LGBT heartthrob returning to The Challenge was very well received. Viewers love seeing the classic contestants return to rough it up with the newbies. And considering he still placed second after nine seasons in the game, I think it’s safe to say Shane is back stronger than ever. It’s the wisdom that comes with age, and the body that comes with… I don’t know, whatever, he’s hot.

Are you a fan of Shane Landrum? Do you hope to see him back on The Challenge? Are you planning to buy a ticket to his meet-and-greet at Challenge Mania next week? What do you think of his contribution to gay history? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!