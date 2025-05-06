Celebrating 11 Years of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Iconic Love

In a world where couples break up over how the dishwasher is loaded, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have made it 11 years — two kids, one design empire, and countless throw pillows later — and somehow still look at each other like they just met at a Jonathan Adler sample sale.

The interior design dream team, known for their ability to turn drywall into dreams and heartbreak into high-end hardware, marked their 11th wedding anniversary this weekend with a pair of Instagram posts that had the gay world reaching for tissues and Pinterest boards.

Berkus kept it simple, posting a photo carousel featuring his husband — and let’s just say, Brent’s hair has had as many evolutions as Cher’s farewell tours. His caption was short and sweet:

“Happy Anniversary my love. You make everything better.”

It’s not just romantic — it’s practically a thesis statement for how Jeremiah seems to improve everything he touches, from homes to haircuts.

Brent took a more poetic route, sharing a heart-melting photo of the couple in a warm embrace, possibly from their wedding day (or a very emotional moment at a Restoration Hardware pop-up). He wrote:

“Loving you — and being loved by you — is the greatest gift of all. Happy anniversary.”

Berkus slid into the comments like a true romantic, replying:

“It’s my greatest gift.”

Cue the collective sigh of every emotionally available man who has ever screamed at a tile sample.

The couple’s love story is practically a queer fairytale: they began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and were married on May 4, 2014, in a Jewish–Buddhist ceremony in Manhattan — because when two design gurus plan a wedding, you don’t just pick a religion, you curate them.

Since tying the knot, they’ve grown their family via surrogacy: welcoming daughter Poppy in 2015 and son Oskar in 2018. Alongside parenting, they’ve continued to build their on-screen brand, hosting Nate & Jeremiah by Design on TLC and gracing living rooms everywhere with warmth, vulnerability, and truly aspirational wallpaper.

Brent, ever the multitasker, stepped further into the spotlight in 2024 when Netflix announced he would be joining Queer Eye as the new design expert, taking over for Bobby Berk in Season 9. It’s the kind of casting move that screams “yes, and…” — because who better to preach self-love through a better living room than a man who’s been doing it for a decade with his soulmate?

For queer folks watching this from the sidelines — many of whom grew up wondering if love, family, and success were all possible at once — Nate and Jeremiah are more than interior designers. They’re blueprints.

Blueprints for a life that’s stylish, yes. But also filled with intention, partnership, and the kind of love that doesn’t just survive the years — it renovates them.

